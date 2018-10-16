Climate change no hoax; origin vague, Trump says

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Sunday backed off his claim that climate change is a hoax, but said that he does not know if it is anthropogenic and suggested that the climate will “change back again.”

In an interview with TV channel CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired at night, Trump said that he did not want to put the US at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.

“I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a hoax. I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade,” Trump said.

“I will say this: I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs,” he added.

Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012, when he wrote on Twitter: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.”

He later said that he was joking about the Chinese connection, but in years since has continued to call global warming a hoax.

“I’m not denying climate change,” he said in the interview. “But it could very well go back. You know, we’re talking about over a ... millions of years.”

Temperature records kept by NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed that the world has not had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 or a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985.

Trump, who was yesterday scheduled to visit areas of Georgia and Florida damaged by Hurricane Michael, also expressed doubt over scientists’ findings linking the changing climate to more powerful hurricanes.

“They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael,” said Trump, who identified “they” as “people” after being pressed by 60 Minutes correspondent Leslie Stahl.

She asked: “What about the scientists who say it’s worse than ever?”

“You’d have to show me the scientists, because they have a very big political agenda,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments came just days after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a warning that global warming would increase climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security and economic growth.

The report detailed how Earth’s weather, health and ecosystems would be in better shape if the world’s leaders could somehow limit future human-caused warming.

Citing concerns about the pact’s economic impact, Trump last year said that the US would leave the 2016 Paris climate accord. The agreement set voluntary greenhouse gas emission targets in an effort to lessen the impact of fossil fuels.

On a different topic, Trump told 60 Minutes that he has been surprised by Washington being a tough, deceptive and divisive place.

“So I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real-estate guys and blah, blah,” he said. “Now I say they’re babies.”

“This is the most deceptive, vicious world. It is vicious, it’s full of lies, deceit and deception,” he said. “You make a deal with somebody and it’s like making a deal with — that table.”