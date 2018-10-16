North, South Korea agree to restart road, rail links

Reuters, SEOUL

North and South Korea yesterday agreed to begin reconnecting rail and road links, another step in an improving relationship that has raised US concern about the possible undermining of its bid to press the North to give up its nuclear program.

The agreement on transport links came during talks in the border village of Panmunjom, aimed at following up on the third summit this year between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month.

“The South and North reached the agreement after sincerely discussing action plans to develop inter-Korean relations to a new, higher stage,” a joint statement released by the South’s Ministry of Unification said.

They agreed to hold ceremonies late next month or in early December to inaugurate work on reconnecting the railways and roads that have been cut since the 1950-1953 Korean War.

The two sides are to carry out joint field studies on the transport plans from late this month, the joint statement said.

They also agreed to discuss late this month a plan to pursue a bid to cohost the 2032 Olympic Games.

The talks were led by the South Korean Minister of Unification Cho Myoung-gyon and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the North’s committee for peaceful reunification that handles cross-border affairs.

“We are at a very critical moment for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the advancement of inter-Korean relations, and there’s also a second North Korea-US summit coming up,” Cho told reporters before leaving for Panmunjom.

Talks between the two Koreas are running in parallel with US efforts to press North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and missiles that the North says can hit the US mainland.

Kim held an unprecedented summit with US President Donald Trump in June in Singapore and the two sides are arranging a second meeting, which Trump said would likely happen after US congressional elections on Nov. 6.

However, despite the meeting between Kim and Trump, the US is still pursuing a policy of “maximum pressure” to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.

Trump on Wednesday said Seoul would not lift sanctions on North Korea without US approval.

The rail and road initiative and the joint Olympics bid were agreed by Moon and Kim at their latest summit in Pyongyang.

Moon said the North would permanently abolish key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts.

The two leaders also endorsed a military pact, which includes the halting of military exercises, a no-fly zone near their border and the gradual removal of landmines and guard posts within the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed “discontent” over that agreement, South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha said last week.

Kang’s remarks amounted to a rare confirmation of discord between South Korea and the US, though the allies have said they remain in lockstep on North Korea.

In August, a plan for an inspection by the two Koreas for the rail project was scrapped after the UN Command, which overlaps with US forces in the South and oversees affairs in the DMZ, rejected the passage of a test train carrying fuel, military sources said.

Asked before the meeting if the UNC had given approval for a study of transport links over the DMZ, Cho said: “We’re in close consultation with relevant countries.”