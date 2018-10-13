Kanye West hugs Trump, gives speech ‘from the soul’

AFP, WASHINGTON

Does rap megastar Kanye West support US President Donald Trump? He loves him — and proved it on Thursday by suddenly striding from his chair at a surreal White House meeting to hug the president.

“I love this guy right here,” the serial Grammy-winning artist said in the Oval Office, before taking the president in his arms.

West had been invited to lunch to discuss prison reform, but turned what would ordinarily have been a staid White House photo-op into possibly one of the more unusual — and profanity-laden — encounters in the Oval Office’s storied history.

Talking loudly and rapidly on everything from Trump’s protectionist trade polices to replacing Air Force One with a hydrogen plane, black gun crime, being married to Kim Kardashian and “infinite amounts of universe,” West left normally loquacious Trump nearly speechless.

“That was quite something,” Trump finally said to laughter from astonished senior aides and journalists at the end of the soliloquy, which West punctuated with bangs of his fist on the legendary “Resolute desk,” used by presidents since the 1880s.

“It was from the soul. I just channeled it,” the musician said, adding — to further gasps — that Trump “might not have expected to have a crazy motherfucker like Kanye West supporting him.”

Trump said West “could very well be” future presidential material.

The rapper said he would not want to get in the way of the Republican’s 2020 re-election.

“Only after him in 2024,” West said.

West, who has broken ranks with much of the left-leaning entertainment industry to support Trump, recently took fire for wearing one of the red baseball caps handed out at the president’s “Make America Great Again” rallies.

Does he care?

West not only wore one of the caps into the Oval Office, but declared: “There’s something about when I put on this hat, I feel like Superman.”

Trump has pushed hard to portray himself as being on the side of people of color, not just the overwhelmingly white voter block behind his election.

Last year, Trump was heavily criticized for what appeared to be his lukewarm condemnation of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He is also locked in a dispute with several black US National Football League (NFL) players who have knelt down during the US national anthem to protest racial inequality.

As recently as August, Trump seemed to be digging himself an even larger hole among African Americans when he got into a Twitter war with basketball great and black icon LeBron James.

However, he is working to flip that narrative ahead of congressional midterm elections next month.

His stump speech includes repeated boasts about record low unemployment for African -Americans and he is touting the need for reform of the prison system, where black Americans make up about 38 percent of inmates, despite accounting for only 13 percent of the US population.

West’s visit, accompanied by NFL great Jim Brown, might be the best political advertising Trump can get — or the bizarreness of the occasion could end up backfiring, with some critics of the president immediately questioning whether serious issues facing the black community were sacrificed to showbiz.

After accidentally revealing the passcode to his iPhone in front of ranks of media cameras inside the Oval Office, West topped off his eyebrow-raising day by heading to a Washington Apple store, where he stood on the table — and talked again about Trump’s red hats.