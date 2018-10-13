WhatsApp fights fake news in India

Reuters, JAIPUR, India

On a hot morning in Jaipur, India, an open truck painted in the signature lime-green colors of Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service pulled into a dusty lane, where five men spilled out and began to perform a skit.

The event is part of a major grassroots effort by WhatsApp to battle fake news, which has triggered numerous lynchings in a country where 200 million people use the service, more than anywhere else in the world.

The actors soon drew a crowd as the play unveiled how spreading misinformation online can stir up mob violence, especially in the countryside, where caste and religious prejudices run deep.

“Our society is better than theirs and that’s why you should hate them,” an actor said, citing one example of an incendiary text circulating on WhatsApp in India. “If you are truly one of us, spread this message.”

Such texts, pictures and videos aim to sow discord, another said, as the viewers in the capital of India’s western desert state of Rajasthan were then told how to identify forwarded messages and use WhatsApp responsibly.

The drive follows intense government pressure for both Facebook and WhatsApp to fight fake news and rumor-mongering that have led to more than 30 deaths in about 70 lynching attempts since January last year, data portal IndiaSpend said.

The campaign is not entirely altruistic. It is being run in conjunction with Reliance Jio, the fast-growing telecom carrier controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani that recently made WhatsApp available on its US$20 JioPhone.

Instructions on how to install and use the app on the JioPhone, which has connected tens of millions of low-income Indians to the Internet for the first time, are also a part of the 10-city roadshow.

Hundreds of people from WhatsApp and Jio are helping drive the campaign, with some WhatsApp employees having flown in from California, a WhatsApp spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

The company would not reveal financial details, she said.

A source familiar with the matter said the costs are mostly being paid by WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s efforts to battle fake news in India include a limit on forwarded messages in a market where more users pass around messages, photographs and videos than any other.

It has launched newspaper and radio campaigns and tied up with Delhi-based non-profit Digital Empowerment Foundation to develop a digital literacy curriculum for India.

The company is also training police and law enforcement officials to use WhatsApp in helping them do their jobs.

“Our goal is to drive one of the largest coordinated public education efforts on misinformation to date anywhere in the world,” WhatsApp said.

Indian Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan has demanded the company do more, including working out how to trace the origin of “sinister” messages.

However, WhatsApp said it would not take such steps, which would require it to weaken encryption and other privacy protections.