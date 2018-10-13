N Korea to abolish all nukes: Moon

Reuters, SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un means to abolish all nuclear weapons, materials and facilities to achieve “complete” denuclearization, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday.

Moon also said the North and the US are in working-level discussions to arrange a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump as soon as the US midterm elections are over, according to a script of Moon’s interview with the BBC that was shared by his office.

In the BBC interview, Moon said the actions could include opening a US liaison office in North Korea, humanitarian aid and an exchange of economic experts.

Trump on Tuesday said that his second summit with Kim would be held after US congressional elections on Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, North and South Korea will hold high-level talks on Monday at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss follow-up steps to their recent summit, the South Korean Ministry of Unification said.

At their third summit in Pyongyang last month, Moon and Kim Jong agreed to resume economic cooperation, including relinking railways and roads, and reopening a joint factory park and tours to the North’s Mount Kumgang resort, when conditions are met.

Moon also said Kim said he would invite international experts to watch the dismantling of a key missile site and close the North’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex if Washington took reciprocal actions.

The latest talks are to take place on the south side of Panmunjom within the Demilitarised Zone and be led by the South Korean Minister of Unification Cho Myoung-gyon, the ministry said.

The North has yet to confirm its delegation, but previous sessions were steered by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country in charge of cross-border affairs.

“Through the high-level meeting, we will discuss ways to implement the Pyongyang agreement overall and finalize the schedules for follow-on talks on each area,” the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement comes amid US concerns that inter-Korean relations might be warming too fast relative to negotiations to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed “discontent” with an inter-Korean military pact reached during last month’s summit.

The two Koreas agreed in that accord to halt military drills, set up a no-fly zone near the border and gradually remove landmines and guard posts within the Demilitarised Zone, among other steps.