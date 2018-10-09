Agencies

FRANCE

Cruise firm’s fuel sparks trial

The US captain of a massive cruise ship yesterday faced trial in Marseille, accused of using fuel with sulphur levels above European limits as the city grapples with the polluting effect of its drive to increase boat tourism. The Azura is one of the largest in a fleet operated by P&O Cruises, whose parent company, Carnival, is also being charged. A spot check onboard the Azura in March found that it was burning bunker fuel containing 1.68 percent sulphur, above the 1.5 percent limit. The captain faces up to one year in prison and a 200,000 euro (US$229,761) fine.

UNITED KINGDOM

Drugs on campus is ‘insane’

Buckingham University plans to take the unprecedented step of asking incoming students to sign a contract pledging that they will not take drugs on campus in an attempt to become the nation’s first “drug free” campus. The school already allows police sniffer dogs on campus to deter drug use. Vice chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon announced the plans in a column in the Daily Mail, saying that it is “insane” to allow the taking of drugs on university campuses to continue. Buckingham would not focus on expulsion, but instead adopt a compassionate policy to deter drug taking, he said.

UNITED STATES

Coaches charged after brawl

Two Illinois youth football coaches are facing felony charges after police say a fight broke out between coaches and parents following a game and one coach displayed a gun. Indiana residents Terrance Morris, 43, and Devorah Clark, 39, were being held on Sunday in the Winnebago County Jail. Police said that Morris and Clark are coaches for the Calumet City Thunderbolts, which played the Rockford Renegades in Rockford on Saturday afternoon.

UNITED STATES

Limo crash kills newlyweds

Two pairs of newlyweds, four sisters from one family and two brothers from another, were among the 20 victims when a stretch limousine taking passengers to a surprise birthday party crashed in upstate New York. Erin and Shane McGowan were just starting a life together after five months of marriage, the Times Union of Rochester reported. The McGowan’s were a part of a party of 17 young adults who climbed into a stretch limousine to celebrate friend Amy Steenburg’s 30th birthday, the paper and other media reported. The limo crashed into an unoccupied parked car and hit two pedestrians, killing them, before coming to a rest in a shallow ravine, officials said.

UNITED STATES

Apple denies backdoor leak

Apple’s top security officer on Sunday told Congress that it had found no sign of suspicious transmissions or other evidence that it had been penetrated in a sophisticated attack on its supply chain. Apple vice president for information security George Stathakopoulos wrote in a letter to the Senate and House of Representatives commerce committees that the company had repeatedly investigated and found no evidence for the main points in a Bloomberg Businessweek article published on Thursday, including that chips inside servers sold to Apple by Super Micro Computer Inc allowed for backdoor transmissions to China. “Apple’s proprietary security tools are continuously scanning for precisely this kind of outbound traffic, as it indicates the existence of malware, or other malicious activity. Nothing was ever found,” he wrote.

AUSTRALIA

DUI costs marine his job