UAE

Briton’s sentence extended

A British former newspaper editor in Dubai who was convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has had his sentence extended to 15 years. Francis Matthew was in March found guilty of bludgeoning his wife to death at their home and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The latest verdict was announced yesterday after both sides had appealed. The former editor of the English-language Gulf News had faced the possibility of the death penalty over the killing in July last year of Jane Matthew, his wife of more than 30 years.

CAMEROON

Biya poised to win new term

Polls yesterday opened as Africa’s oldest head of state is widely expected to win another term, while separatists threatened to disrupt the election and many people who have fled unrest were unable to vote. President Paul Biya has held office since 1982 and has vowed to end the crisis. The fractured opposition has been unable to rally behind a strong challenger to the 85-year-old leader. A victory would likely come with a weakened mandate for Biya as many residents of the troubled English-speaking Southwest and Northwest regions have fled elsewhere. The government has said that anyone who tries to organize chaos on election day “risks being disagreeably surprised.”

CHINA

Two killed in car attack

Authorities in Zhejiang Province said that two people were killed and 16 wounded after a knife-wielding man drove a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians on Saturday night. The suspected assailant, identified only by his surname, Wang (王), was apparently enraged by a “personal conflict” when he committed the attack, the Beilun District Government in Ningbo said in a statement on its microblog. It said that the case is under investigation. No other details were given.

NAURU

MSF ordered to cease work

The government has ordered Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to cease its work on the island treating asylum seekers and locals suffering from mental health problems, MSF said. The country has come under fire over the treatment of asylum seekers, including children, who are housed in Australian-funded refugee detention camps under a deal to prevent boat people from setting foot on Australian shores. “The Nauruan government informed Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without borders that our services were ‘no longer required’ and requested that our activities cease within 24 hours,” an MSF spokesman said in a statement on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from the government. The Australian Department of Home Affairs said that the decision was Nauru’s to make, but added that Canberra “continues to provide appropriate healthcare and mental health support to refugees and asylum seekers through contracted service providers.”

CHINA

Editor’s visa denial defended

The government has defended its refusal to renew the work visa of a Financial Times editor in Hong Kong. The central government “firmly supports” the territory’s rejection of Asia editor Victor Mallet’s visa renewal application, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ office in Hong Kong said in a statement late on Saturday. “No foreign country has any right to interfere,” the office said in response to expressions of concern from the British Foreign and Commonwealth

PORTUGAL

Hundreds battle wildfire

More than 700 firefighters yesterday were battling a wildfire in a national park west of Lisbon that forced authorities to evacuate about 350 people. The fire that broke out overnight on Saturday injured 17 firefighters and one civilian, Andre Fernandes of the civil protection agency said yesterday. Firefighters on the ground were being supported by 225 vehicles and six aerial fire-fighting units. Fernandes said firefighters were combating the fire on two fronts, and their efforts were being helped by a decrease in the winds that had fanned the flames during the night.