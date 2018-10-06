Agencies

MEXICO

Gangster dies after siege

A Guatemalan gang leader who was freed from custody in a bloody hospital attack last year died on Thursday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after being located and surrounded by police in Mexico City. Police spokesman Pablo Castillo confirmed the death of Anderson Daniel Cabrera, alias “Little Boy,” after agents acting on intelligence laid siege to a home where he was around midnight. Castillo said Cabrera became aware of the police presence hours later, fired at officers and asked for his partner and eight-year-old son to be allowed to exit. “When they left ... a shot was heard [and] on entering we saw his body,” Castillo said. Cabrera was a leader of the feared Mara Salvatrucha gang, or MS-13. He had been sentenced to 162 years in prison for murder, murder conspiracy and extortion, and was facing further prosecution on other charges.

UNITED STATES

Free Snapcrap app released

A 24-year-old has created a free app to make it easier for people to report poop and used needles on the famously dirty streets of San Francisco. Sean Miller moved to San Francisco from Vermont after college last year and said he was astonished by the amount of public grime. His “Snapcrap” app was released over the weekend for iOS users. He said downloads are in the “few hundreds.” Miller, who lives and works downtown, passes on the photos to the city’s Public Works Department. San Francisco already has a 311 app to report feces and trash, as well as potholes and graffiti. There were more than 24,300 requests last year for human waste cleanup. Miller said he plans to work with the city to improve a very San Francisco problem.

UNITED STATES

‘Suge’ Knight gets 28 years

Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced on Thursday to 28 years in prison for mowing down and killing a Compton businessman in a case that completed the former rap music mogul’s downfall from his heyday as one of the biggest — and most feared — names in the music industry. Knight, 53, will likely live out most, if not the rest, of his life in a California prison. He showed no emotion in court as relatives of Terry Carter, the man he killed, described their loved one as a devoted family man and peacemaker. Carter was killed after Knight and one of his longtime rivals, Cle “Bone” Sloan, started fighting outside a Compton burger stand in January 2015. Knight was upset about his portrayal in an N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton, on which Sloan was serving as a consultant. Knight clipped Sloan with his pickup truck, seriously injuring him, before speeding through the parking lot and running over Carter and fleeing.

UNITED STATES

Evans hangs up Cap’s shield

Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America. Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on Avengers 4 was an “emotional day.” The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain America, saying it “has been an honor.” Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous team-up films. The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role. Earlier this year, Evans told the New York Times he wanted to “get off the train before they push you off.”

