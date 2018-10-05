Agencies

UNITED STATES

Kavanaugh vote set for today

The Senate’s Republican leadership moved forward with the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, setting up a procedural vote today and a final floor vote tomorrow. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to end debate on the pick, announcing that the FBI would on Wednesday present the Senate with its highly anticipated report, which had been demanded by Democrats and a handful of Republicans, who wanted a more complete evaluation of the nominee. Several people with information on allegations against Kavanaugh said they had not heard from the FBI, suggesting that its report might be narrower than was desired by some lawmakers.

UNITED STATES

Judge blocks TPS plans

A federal judge in California on Wednesday barred President Donald Trump’s administration from implementing a plan to end temporary protections for more than 300,000 immigrants in the US from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan. US District Judge Edward Chen issued a preliminary injunction in a suit brought by a number of immigrants with temporary protected status (TPS). The TPS designation offers protection from deportation to immigrants already in the US, including those who entered illegally, from countries affected by natural disasters, civil conflicts and other problems. The government has failed to establish any real harm if “the status quo (which has been in existence for as long as two decades) is maintained during the pendency of this litigation,” Chen wrote in the order.

ETHIOPIA

Officer shoots colleagues

A drunk police officer allegedly shot dead two colleagues in Addis Ababa yesterday, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corp reported. The policeman who fired on his colleagues was also shot dead, Fana quoted Federal Police Commissioner Zeynu Jemal as saying. The attacker was intoxicated with alcohol at the time, Zeynu was quoted as saying. He mentioned no possible ethnic motivation behind the shooting, which came after an escalation of ethnically-charged violence in the nation.

BRAZIL

Inmates die in breakout

Nine prisoners have been killed and 19 are on the run after fleeing into a wooded area near a prison in northern Tocantins State, authorities said. The Tocantins Public Security Department on Wednesday said that 28 inmates fled the Barra da Grota prison amid a riot that broke out on Tuesday. Nine of them were killed in a subsequent shoot-out with police officers, who tracked them down in the woods. Police were scouring the area for the missing 19 prisoners and two prison staff members who were taken hostage.

UNITED STATES

Man dies after attack

A fourth man has died after he was struck in the head during a series of attacks on mostly homeless men in the Los Angeles area last month, media said on Wednesday. The man, who has not been identified, was attacked while he slept on Sept. 24. He died on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Ramon Escobar, 47, who fled to California from Texas after being questioned in the disappearance of two Houston relatives, was arrested last week on suspicion of bludgeoning seven men. Escobar, a Salvadoran national and convicted felon who has been repeatedly deported from the US, faces three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and four counts of robbery, authorities said.