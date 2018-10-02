US Pentagon’s immigrant program faces challenges

AP, WASHINGTON

Stricter immigration policies have stymied Pentagon plans to restart a program that allowed thousands of people with critical medical, or Asian or African language skills to join the military and become US citizens, officials said.

The decade-old program has been on hold since 2016 amid concerns that immigrant recruits were not being screened well enough and security threats were slipping through the system.

According to court documents, more than 20 people in the program have been the subject of FBI or Pentagon counterintelligence or criminal investigations since 2013.

US Air Force Major Carla Gleason, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said that the US Department of Defense suspended the program in 2016 after several classified assessments concluded that it “was vulnerable to an unacceptable level of risk from insider threats, such as espionage, terrorism, and other criminal activity.”

Defense officials shored up the vetting process and planned to relaunch the program earlier this month.

However, there was an unexpected barrier when US Homeland Security officials said they would not be able to protect new immigrant recruits from being deported when their temporary visas expired after they signed a contract to join the military, the officials said.

They were not authorized to publicly describe internal discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The program is called Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, or MAVNI. The plan to restart it was backed by US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who said that non-citizens can bring key skills, language abilities and cultural knowledge to the military.

The Pentagon said that the top languages spoken by recruits brought in through the MAVNI program are Mandarin, Korean Nepalese, Hindi, Swahili, Tagalog, French, Yoruba, Russian and Brazilian Portuguese.

Mattis told reporters late last month that the program is designed to enlist immigrants with needed skills.

“We need and want every qualified patriot willing to serve and able to serve,” Mattis said.

At the time, Mattis said that the department was working to address the security screening problems.

When asked about the latest developments, Gleason said: “The unique skill sets these individuals bring is one of the reasons the US military is the world’s premier fighting force.”

She had no comment on the internal discussions to relaunch the program.

The officials familiar with the discussions said Homeland Security told the Pentagon that it would not be able sign any agreement blocking the deportation of the immigrant recruits brought in under the program.

In previous years, the US Citizenship and Immigration Service used an informal process to give MAVNI recruits protection when their temporary or student visas expired because they were entering military service.

In addition, the US Congress included new restrictions in a defense bill for next year that limit each military service to 1,000 such recruits per year.

US President Donald Trump has made tighter controls on immigration, both legal and illegal, an important element of his administration.

Asked about the issue, a Homeland Security official said recruits without legal immigration status would be subject to deportation, but each case is reviewed individually.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.