JAPAN

Vote could affect US bases

Okinawans yesterday headed to the polls to choose a governor in an election that many saw hinging on how voters feel about the US military presence on the southwestern Japanese islands. The race among four candidates was close between two: an outspoken critic of the US military presence and a ruling Liberal Democratic Party-backed candidate pushing the status quo. The winner was to succeed Takeshi Onaga, who in August died of pancreatic cancer and wanted the bases to disappear from Okinawa. Japanese Legislator Denny Tamaki pledged to continue with Onaga’s “spirit.” Gonowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima said he wanted to work with the national government to sort out the problem.

IRAQ

Kurds elect new legislature

Voting yesterday began across Iraq’s Kurdistan for a new parliament in the autonomous region, which is mired in an economic crisis a year after an independence referendum that infuriated Baghdad. More than 3.1 million voters were eligible to cast ballots across three provinces in the northern region, where 673 candidates from 29 political movements were vying for seats in the 111-member parliament. A massive “yes” vote in the referendum for independence in September last year, deemed illegal by the Baghdad federal government, backfired on the autonomous Kurdish region. Baghdad imposed economic penalties and sent federal troops to push Kurdish forces out of oil fields vital for the region’s economy, depriving it of a key lifeline.

ZAMBIA

Kenyan speaker deported

A Kenyan law professor and former director of his country’s anti-corruption commission was on Saturday refused entry to Zambia due to “security considerations,” authorities said. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, director of the Kenya School of Laws, had been due to deliver a talk on Chinese influence in Africa yesterday. However, on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International airport in Lusaka, he was refused entry before being deported back to Kenya. Lumumba’s planned talk, entitled “Africa in the age of China influence and global geodynamics,” followed growing anger at Beijing’s grip on the economy of the nation.

UNITED STATES

Trump questions military aid

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US is “subsidizing” the military of allies Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea. The comment, at a West Virginia rally for local Republican Party candidates in the midterm elections, follows similar jibes at European members of NATO. “When you have wealthy countries like Saudi Arabia, like Japan, like South Korea, why are we subsidizing their military?” Trump said. “They’ll pay us. The problem is nobody ever asks.” He added that he on Saturday spoke to Saudi Arabian King Salman to make the same point.

VIETNAM

Tonne of scales, ivory found

Vietnam has seized about 1 tonne of pangolin scales and ivory hidden inside airline cargo packages, state media reported, as the country struggles to rein in wildlife smuggling across its borders. Authorities at Hanoi International Airport on Friday found 805kg of pangolin scales, and 193kg of ivory and derived products in two dozen boxes, the customs department newspaper said. The goods were sent from two companies in Nigeria, according to the labeling on the packages, it said, adding that they had arrived on a Sept. 21 flight, but were never picked up.