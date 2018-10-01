Rare heavy storm lashes Athens and Peloponnese

AP, ATHENS

A rare and powerful Mediterranean storm on Saturday brought torrential rain to southern Greece, reaching Athens late at night.

Civil protection services remained on alert across the country, despite word that the storm had lost force as it moved east.

In Athens, roads were flooded and traffic was disrupted near the city center, as well as in coastal suburbs south of the city.

Earlier in the day, winds of up to 90kph were reported as the storm moved past the southwestern tip of the Peloponnese Peninsula. It then lashed the northeastern part of the peninsula on its way to Athens.

People were evacuated from the eastern Peloponnese seaside village of Nea Kios, which was partly flooded and without electricity.

The powerful storm — called Zorba locally — was expected to move on toward islands in the Aegean Sea and along Turkey’s coast.