Brexit costs ￡500m per week: study

The Observer

Brexit is costing the UK public purse ￡500 million (US$652 million) a week, a pro-EU think tank said, a stark contrast to the ￡350 million “dividend” promised by the Leave campaign.

The Centre for European Reform also said that the UK government’s austerity drive would be on the way to completion had the UK voted to stay in the EU.

The UK economy is already 2.5 percent smaller than it would have been had Remain won the referendum, the think tank said.

Public finances have been dented by ￡26 billion a year, more than half of the UK defense budget, it said, adding that this translates to a penalty of ￡500 million a week and the figure is growing.

The finding came as the UK Conservative Party opened a conference in Birmingham, with British Prime Minister Theresa May under severe strain.

May faced competing proposals from ministers over how she should resolve an impasse with the EU.

The febrile conference coincided with explosive claims that the CEO of one UK-based carmaker was flown by private jet to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to persuade the company to move manufacturing to France after Brexit.

A YouGov poll of 1,000 entrepreneurs and chief executives carried out by the pro-EU People’s Vote campaign for another referendum, showed that the Conservatives risk denting their pro-business reputation over their handling of the Brexit talks.

Of the respondents, 73 percent said they believe that Britain is heading for a bad deal.