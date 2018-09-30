Agencies

MEXICO

Naked men tied to poles

The Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta is having a problem with naked men. Two times this week, alleged thieves have been abducted and tied naked to lampposts with their buttocks beaten raw. The local prosecutors’ office confirmed that the incidents occurred and opened an investigation, but would not say how many people were involved. Local media on Friday reported that a total of 10 men were tied naked to posts and had the letter “R” marked on their heads. That apparently refers to the Spanish word for “rat,” a slang term for thief.

UNITED STATES

Stealth plane crashes

A F-35 stealth fighter plane was completely destroyed in a crash during training on Friday, officials said. The pilot safely ejected. The crash is the first of its kind for the troubled F-35 program, marking an unfortunate moment for the most expensive plane in history. The Marine Corps said in a statement that a Marine Corps F-35 had crashed at about 11:45am outside Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina. “It’s a total loss,” one official said. Images on social media show a plume of black smoke rising above what users said was a crash site.

NIGERIA

Air force pilot dies

An air force pilot has died after two aircraft crashed while rehearsing for the west African nation’s 58th Independence Day celebrations, the government said on Friday. Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the pilot had “successfully” ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft during the rehearsals in the capital, Abuja. The pilot later died due to complications from injuries sustained on impact, the air force said in a statement. He was among three pilots forced to eject from their aircraft, which crashed in the general area of Katamkpe Hill. There were no civilian casualties, the statement said. Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the chief of the air staff, launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

GERMANY

Asylum seeker arrested

A 19-year-old Afghan asylum seeker on Friday stabbed three people in a town in southwestern Germany before being arrested, authorities said. His motive was not immediately clear. One of the people stabbed sustained life-threatening injuries in the afternoon attack in a central square in Ravensburg, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement. They said that those attacked, all three of whom were taken to a hospital, were two Syrian asylum seekers aged 19 and 20, and a 52-year-old German man. Two were attacked at a bus stop and the other about 50m away. Authorities said they were still investigating the possible motive, but there was no immediate indication of any terrorist background.

DR CONGO

WHO increases Ebola risk

The WHO on Friday announced it had revised its Ebola risk assessment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from “high” to “very high.” The WHO cited transport links and population movements as potential risk factors in offering its latest assessment, while stressing that the global risk remained low. “As the risk of national and regional spread is very high, it is important for neighboring provinces and countries to enhance surveillance and preparedness activities. WHO will continue to work with neighboring countries and partners to ensure health authorities are alerted and are operationally ready to respond,” it said.