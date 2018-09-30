Malaysia’s Anwar faces sodomy accuser in election

AFP, PORT DICKSON, Malaysia

Malaysia’s leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim yesterday started campaigning for a poll set to return him to frontline politics, but faces a surprise rival in the form of an ex-aide who once accused him of sodomy.

Anwar is expected to easily win the local election on Oct. 13 and re-enter parliament, just months after being released from jail following his alliance’s shock election win.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 93, has pledged to step aside within two years to hand power to Anwar, his former nemesis with whom he teamed up to oust former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his long-ruling coalition at the national polls in May.

Following the vote, Anwar, 71, received a royal pardon releasing him from prison where he was serving a sentence for sodomy in a case that his supporters said was politically motivated.

He needs to be elected as a member of parliament to qualify to take over from Mahathir and earlier this month a lawmaker from his party vacated his seat in the coastal town of Port Dickson to allow Anwar’s return to parliament.

Hundreds of flag-waving supporters of the ruling Pact of Hope alliance yesterday marched to a hall in the town as Anwar and the other candidates formally registered for the poll.

There was shock when it emerged that one of his six rivals in the election is Mohamad Saiful Bukhari Azlan, a former volunteer in Anwar’s office whose accusations of sodomy led to him being jailed in 2015.

The ex-aide is running as an independent candidate.

Ibrahim Suffian, who heads independent polling firm Merdeka Center, told reporters that Anwar’s “detractors are out to embarrass him in any little way they can.”

Sodomy charges were first thrown at Anwar in the 1990s, when he was deputy prime minister and Mahathir was in his first stint as prime minister, after the pair had a bitter falling out.