Passenger recounts airplane escape

AP, WELLINGTON

A passenger on a plane that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on Friday said the flight attendants were panicking and he saw water pouring through a hole in the side of the plane before he escaped.

Local boats helped rescue all 47 passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport in the Micronesia archipelago.

Seven people were taken to a hospital, according to officials, including one described as being in a critical, but stable condition.

Passenger Bill Jaynes said the Air Niugini plane came in very low.

“I thought we landed hard,” he said. “Until I looked over and saw a hole in the side of the plane and water was coming in and I thought: ‘Well, this is not the way it’s supposed to happen.’”

Jaynes said those aboard waded through waist-deep water to the emergency exits on the sinking plane.

He said the flight attendants were yelling, and that he sustained a minor head injury.

He said he called his wife, who started crying.

“I was really impressed with the locals, who immediately started coming out in boats,” he said in an interview with a missionary in Chuuk, Matthew Colson, that was posted online and shared with reporters.

“One would think that they might be afraid to approach a plane that’s just crashed,” he said.

The sequence of events was unclear.

The airline said the plane landed short of the runway.

However, Jaynes said the only scenario he can imagine is that it hit the end of the runway and continued into the water.

The US Navy said sailors working nearby on improving a wharf also helped in the rescue by using an inflatable boat to shuttle people ashore before the plane sank in about 30m of water.

Louie Mallari, who was working at a hotel near the airport, said he could hear the whole thing happen.

“As the plane approaches, the sound of the engine is getting stronger, then suddenly a splash of water,” he said, adding that he then heard screaming.

He said it was a good thing that so many people use boats to travel and were able to quickly help with the rescue.

“It’s really fortunate that we didn’t have any fatalities,” said Glenn Harris, a government aviation security inspector for the Federated States of Micronesia.

Harris said the plane left from the Micronesian island of Pohnpei about 700km to the east before ending up in the water at about 10am.

He said he has yet to see a passenger manifest, but typical passengers would include businesspeople from Micronesia, Papua New Guinea and Australia, as well as some tourists.