Wolves sent to US island chain to curb moose population

AP, TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan

Two gray wolves have been relocated from the Minnesota mainland to Isle Royale National Park, kicking off a multi-year effort to restore the species on the Lake Superior island chain, officials said on Thursday.

The US National Park Service said a four-year-old female and a five-year-old male were flown to the park on Wednesday from the Grand Portage Indian Reservation. They were released separately in locations away from the two aging wolves already there.

The female quickly left her crate and began exploring her new surroundings, while the male did likewise after dark.

“Releasing these two wolves on the island is the first step to restoring the ecological dynamic in the park,” service Superintendent Phyllis Green said.

Plans call for moving four additional wolves to the park this fall and building the population to 20 to 30 over the next few years, restoring numbers that would enable the wily predators to keep the island’s abundant moose herd in check as they did for decades after arriving in the late 1940s.

Scientists believe the wolves crossed ice bridges from northeastern Minnesota or the Canadian province of Ontario to the park, an archipelago nearly 24km off the mainland.

Their numbers rose to as high as 50, but generally ranged in the low to mid-20s before crashing in the past few years.

Michigan Technological University researchers said that the biggest problem was abnormalities resulting from inbreeding, as a warming lake surface has frozen over less often in winter, giving mainland wolves fewer opportunities to cross over, mate and freshen the gene pool.

Meanwhile, the moose population has reached about 1,500.

If the surge continues, they could overeat trees and shrubs, potentially damaging the ecosystem, park managers said.