Ford shares Kavanaugh assault details

AP, WASHINGTON

Christine Blasey Ford told the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary at Thursday’s extraordinary hearing that the details of what she says was a sexual assault by US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are “indelible.”

When asked for the most vivid memory from that night, she did not name a physical violation. Rather, it was a specific sound she heard from Kavanaugh and the other boy she said was in the room, Mark Judge.

“Laughter — the uproarious laughter between the two,” Ford said. “They were laughing with each other... I was underneath one of them while the two laughed.”

The hearing in many ways turned on Ford’s credibility as a victim of and a witness to an event that Kavanaugh staunchly denies. Central to the proceedings was the quality of Ford’s memory and whether her account was believable, an unknown when she took her seat at the cramped witness table before the 21-member committee.

With the hearing well under way, Senator Patrick Leahy asked her what she remembered.

“What is the strongest memory you have, the strongest memory of the incident, something you cannot forget?” Leahy asked as Ford took a sip of coffee. “Take whatever time you need.”

Ford, a 51-year-old psychology professor, looked down and took a breath.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” said Ford, referring to the area of the brain where traumatic memories are stored.

The uproarious laughter between the two and they’re having fun at my expense,” she said.

“You’ve never forgotten that laughter, you never forgotten them laughing at you?” Leahy asked.

“They were laughing with each other,” Ford said.

“And you were the object of the laughter?” Leahy said.

“I was, you know, underneath one of them while the two laughed,” she said.

Meanwhile, glued to the high-stakes testimony, US President Donald Trump and his allies were shaken by Ford’s emotional appearance, but heartened by Kavanaugh’s forceful pushback against her.

Trump missed hardly a moment of the proceedings, relying on DVRs to keep up on the hearing from his private office on Air Force One as he traveled from New York to Washington, and continued monitoring at the White House.

Within moments of the eight-hour proceedings concluding, Trump tweeted his approval of Kavanaugh’s performance and called on the Senate to move swiftly to a vote.

“His testimony was powerful, honest and riveting,” Trump said. “Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct and resist. The Senate must vote!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised Senator Lindsay Graham on Twitter after the Republican railed against the Democrats, accusing them of treating Kavanaugh “despicably.”

Sanders tweeted that Graham “has more decency and courage than every Democrat member of the committee combined. God bless him.”

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr also tweeted his review: “I love Kavanaugh’s tone. It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35 year old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.”