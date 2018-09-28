Agencies

UNITED STATES

Liu Xia accepts award

Chinese poet Liu Xia (劉霞), the widow of Nobel Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波), on Wednesday made her first public appearance since leaving China more than two months ago, discreetly attending a panel discussion in New York City. She was greeted with applause as she arrived at the premises of Manhattan’s Vaclav Havel Library Foundation in jeans and sneakers to accept this year’s Award for a Courageous Writer at Risk. “I just want to use the opportunity to thank the Vaclav Havel foundation for inviting me and thanking his supporters for working so hard,” Liu said through an interpreter.

MEXICO

Abduction probe promised

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday promised the parents of 43 students abducted in 2014 to unravel the unsolved case, on the anniversary of a suspected massacre that traumatized the country. Speaking after meeting with the students’ parents, Lopez Obrador vowed that he would work to shed light on the crime from the day he takes office. “On December 1, if it has not already been done, we will sign a decree to create an investigative commission and define the procedures we will follow until the truth is found and justice is done,” he said. The meeting with Lopez Obrador gave the outraged, grieving parents “a ray of hope,” said Maria Elena Guerrero, the mother of student Giovanni Galindes, who was 20 when he disappeared.

UNITED STATES

House passes aviation bill

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to direct the federal government to set a minimum size for airline seats, bar passengers from being kicked off overbooked planes and consider whether to restrict animals on planes. Those and other passenger-related provisions were included in a bill to authorize Federal Aviation Administration programs for five years. The House approved the measure by a 398-23 vote, sending it to the Senate, which faces a Sunday deadline.

GERMANY

Pussy Riot member recovers

A hospital on Wednesday discharged a member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot after he made significant progress in his recovery from a suspected poisoning. The Charite Hospital in Berlin said Pyotr Verzilov was no longer showing the symptoms of disorientation that he had when he arrived earlier this month, after initial treatment in Moscow. There was still an issue with the reaction of his pupils, but doctors are confident that will disappear, it said.

FRANCE

Man asks Macron, lands job

A jobless young man told by President Emmanuel Macron that all he needed to do to find a job was cross the road and ask has landed a position after video of his exchange with the president went viral online. Jonathan Jahan, 25, did not cross the road, but a temporary work agency contacted him with an offer to be a coach driver. Jahan, who studied horticulture and had been looking for months for a job in the gardening sector, accepted. “I’m happy because I’m going to work in something I love,” he told BFM TV, which reported that he had turned down 20 other proposals.