Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Kangaroo killers hunted

Three men accused of torturing and killing kangaroos are being hunted by police in Australia, just days after a man was arrested for intentionally mowing down emus in another high-profile animal cruelty case. Police in Western Australia yesterday released images of the men wanted for questioning over separate incidents in May and June during which “two kangaroos were tortured and killed.” A man was seen brandishing knuckle-dusters in one of the pictures, alongside another suspect with his face pixelated and wearing a similar weapon on his hand.

UNITED NATIONS

Macron-Trump bromance ends

When French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump met in New York on Monday, they shook hands lightly and got down to the tasks at hand. They agreed to disagree on the Iranian nuclear accord and Trump’s protectionist policies and one-sided support for Israel, according to two French presidential advisers. Hours after their meeting, the two men laid out starkly different worldviews in speeches at the UN General Assembly. “Nationalism always leads to defeat,” said the progressive, multilateralist Macron. “We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism,” said Trump, trumpeting his America first, zero-sum vision.

UNITED STATES

Owner of 3D gun firm resigns

An activist who garnered international attention for running a Texas company that sells blueprints for making untraceable 3D-printed guns has resigned from the firm that he founded after being arrested on charges of having sex with an underage girl. Cody Wilson on Friday evening tendered his resignation to tend to “personal matters,” Defense Distributed director of development Paloma Heindorff told a news conference on Tuesday. The company is at the center of a federal case in which several states sued to block it from posting plans to build 3D-printed guns online. Investigators allege the 30-year-old Wilson paid a 16-year-old girl US$500 after they had sex. Wilson was arrested in Taiwan and taken back to the US over the weekend. The Washington-based Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence said of Wilson: “We doubt that his movement will die with his resignation.”

MEXICO

Acapulco police disarmed

Authorities in southern Mexico on Tuesday disarmed and placed under investigation the entire police force in the once-glittering resort of Acapulco, claiming the local cops were infiltrated by drug gangs. Officials in Guerrero state issued arrest warrants for two top Acapulco police commanders, accusing them of homicide. The state government said it took the step “because of suspicion that the force had probably been infiltrated by criminal groups” and “the complete inaction of the municipal police in fighting the crime wave.”

PERU

Bus falls into river, killing 21

Authorities have said a bus collided with a car on a mountain road in the Andes, then crashed down into a river at the foot of a canyon, killing at least 21 people. At least 15 injured people had been found, Police Captain Marco Llanos said on Tuesday, adding that authorities were still searching the scene of the crash, which happened on Monday. Chumbivilcas Mayor David Vera said the bus was traveling from Cuzco to Santo Tomas. In January, the nation recorded its deadliest crash in four decades when 52 people were killed as a bus plunged down a steep slope near the capital of Lima.