German Catholic Church regrets sex abuse

Germany’s Catholic Church on Tuesday apologized to thousands of victims of sexual assault by clergy, with the institution’s top cardinal saying perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx told a news conference that he was ashamed over the decades of abuse that have shattered trust, as well as how so many looked away for so long.

The dismay expressed by the head of the German Bishops’ Conference came as the institution published a damning report showing that in Germany, almost 3,700 minors — mainly boys — were assaulted between 1946 and 2014.

The report’s authors said the figure was “the tip of the iceberg.”

“Sexual abuse is a persistent problem and not a historical problem” in the Catholic Church, said Harald Dressing, a professor at the Mannheim Institute of Psychology, who coordinated the research commissioned by the conference.

Pope Francis, on his way back from a visit to the Baltic states, on Tuesday said “if just one priest abuses a child, it’s monstruous.”

However, the way the church views sex abuse has evolved, as it has in general society, the pontiff added.

“In past times, things were hidden. They were also hidden at home, when uncles raped a niece, when the father raped his children. These things were hidden, because it was a great shame,” he said on board the papal plane.

“That was the way of thinking in past centuries, or in the last century,” the pope said, adding that the past should not be judged with today’s eyes.

“I have to say very clearly that sexual abuse is a crime,” Marx said.

“Those who are guilty must be punished,” he added.

“For all the failures and for all the pain, as chairman of Germany’s Bishops Conference, I apologize. I also apologize personally,” he said.

“We are not done with confronting the incidents and consequences, it begins now,” Marx said.

Victims have criticized the report for falling short of what is needed to flush out perpetrators.

They urged the church to bring in independent experts for a thorough audit and called for victim compensation.

“The system of abuse, transfers [of offending priests] and cover-ups cannot be mapped out” by a study that had access only to available personnel documents, victims’ association Eckiger Tisch said.

“There are no names given of the responsible bishops who have perfected the system of covering up sexual attacks over decades,” it added.

German Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection Katarina Barley also urged the church to work with state prosecutors to bring every known case to justice.

Marx acknowledged that a thorough reckoning of the problem was “absolutely necessary,” but added that the process was colossal and would require time.

“We can’t just publish names. A complete rehabilitation also includes dialogue. Maybe a truth commission,” he said, promising action.

According to the study, 1,670 clergymen in Germany committed some form of sexual attack against 3,677 minors, mostly boys, between 1946 and 2014, intimidating their victims into keeping quiet.

More than half of the victims were 13 years old or younger, the study concluded, after examining 38,000 documents from the 27 German dioceses.

The survey’s researchers said that the true scale of the abuse was far greater, as many documents had been “destroyed or manipulated.”