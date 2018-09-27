Cosby gets up to 10 years for sex assault

AP, NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania

At an age when other Hollywood stars are settling into retirement and collecting lifetime-achievement awards, an 81-year-old Bill Cosby was on Tuesday led away to prison in handcuffs, sentenced to between three and 10 years behind bars in what was seen by many of his accusers as a reckoning richly deserved and long overdue.

The comedian, TV star and breaker of racial barriers became the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be sent to prison.

In April, he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his gated estate in 2004 after being barraged with similar accusations from more than 60 women over the past five decades.

“It is time for justice. Mr Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come,” Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill said.

He quoted from victim Andrea Constand’s statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her “beautiful, young spirit and crushed it.”

Cosby declined the opportunity to speak before the sentence came down, and afterward sat laughing and chatting with his defense team.

His wife of 54 years, Camille, was not in court.

Constand smiled broadly on hearing the punishment and was hugged by others in the courtroom.

In a blistering statement, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said the comic was subjected to the “most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.”

Wyatt said all three of the psychologists who testified against Cosby were “white women who make money off of accusing black men of being sexual predators.”

Cosby’s lawyers asked that he be allowed to remain free on bail while he appeals his conviction, but the judge appeared incredulous over the request and ordered him locked up immediately, saying that “he could quite possibly be a danger to the community.”

The comedian — who is legally blind and uses a cane — removed his watch, tie and jacket and walked out in a white dress shirt and red suspenders, his hands cuffed in front of him.

He appeared downcast, his eyes failing to meet the camera, in a mug shot released by authorities.

Cosby must serve the minimum of three years before becoming eligible for parole.

“For decades, the defendant has been able to hide his true self and hide his crimes using his fame and fortune. He’s hidden behind a character he created — Dr Cliff Huxtable,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told a news conference, referring to Cosby’s best-known role.

However, “now, finally, Bill Cosby has been unmasked and we have seen the real man as he is headed off to prison.”

Constand stood at Steele’s side, but shook her head to say she had no comment.

Former model Janice Dickinson, who accused Cosby of violating her, looked at him in the courtroom and said: “Here’s the last laugh, pal.”

Another accuser in the courtroom, Lili Bernard, said: “There is solace, absolutely. It is his fame and his fortune and his phony philanthropy that has allowed him to get away with impunity. Maybe this will send a message to other powerful perpetrators that they will be caught and punished.”

Cosby’s punishment, which also included a US$25,000 fine, came at the end of a two-day hearing, at which the judge declared him a “sexually violent predator” — a modern-day scarlet letter that subjects him to monthly counseling for the rest of his life, and requires that neighbors and schools be notified of his whereabouts.