Thai prime minister installs ally’s son as Pattaya mayor

AFP, BANGKOK

Thailand’s junta leader has appointed the scion of a notorious political clan to run the kingdom’s money-spinning “Sin City” of Pattaya, as he woos allies ahead of an anticipated run in next year’s elections.

Pattaya is a lucrative tourist hub and the heart of Thailand’s massive sex industry.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha booted out the current mayor and installed Sonthaya Khunpluem to the post, an announcement in the Royal Gazette said.

Pattaya also serves as the administrative center of the multi-billion-dollar Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the country’s biggest ever investment project.

“It is necessary to have a high potential, experienced, and competent Pattaya city administrator in order to benefit and support the activities in the EEC,” the Royal Gazette announcement late on Tuesday said in explaining the sudden change.

Sonthaya is the frontman for an independent political party in Chonburi Province, one of the three provinces covered by the EEC.

The Khunpluems are led by patriarch Somchai, dubbed the “godfather of the East” of Thailand, a shadowy, powerful businessman with vast land and construction interests.

He was jailed in 2013 for murder and corruption convictions after a decade on the run, but freed late last year by Prayuth’s government on health grounds.

His family were formerly aligned with the Shinawatras — the political dynasty who have won all national elections since 2001 — but whose party was toppled by a 2014 coup.

Prayuth ousted then-Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s government, accusing her family of graft and toxifying politics with populist policies and crony-government.

The promotion of a Khunpluem to the Pattaya mayoralty points to a “deal” between the clan and junta, said Paul Chambers, an expert on Thai politics at Naresuan University in the northern Thai city of Phitsanulok.