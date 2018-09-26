Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

K-Pop’s BTS unveil campaign

K-Pop sensation BTS brought their star power to the UN on Monday, telling the world’s youth to listen to their inner voice and resist pressure to conform. “No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself,” group leader Kim Nam-jun told a packed hall at the launch of a UNICEF youth campaign. Dubbed “Generation Unlimited,” the campaign to promote education, training and employment kicked off during the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN. Kim Nam-jun, who also calls himself RM, spoke of growing up in Ilsan and being “just a normal little boy” until self-doubt settled in at the age of nine or 10. “I have many faults and I have many more fears but I am going to embrace myself as hard as I can and I am starting to love myself,” he said.

NEW ZEALAND

‘First baby’ sees UN debut

With a mock security pass that lists her as the “first baby” of New Zealand, three-month-old Neve Te Aroha on Monday made her UN debut when her mother — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern — spoke at a peace summit at the UN General Assembly. “I wish I could have captured the startled look on a Japanese delegation inside U.N. yesterday who walked into a meeting room in the middle of a nappy change,” Ardern’s partner, Clarke Gayford, who is the baby’s full-time caregiver, wrote on Twitter earlier on Monday after posting a photograph of Neve’s UN security pass.

THAILAND

Couple’s bodies found

The bodies of a wealthy British retiree and his Thai wife were found yesterday buried on their own property, a week after an alleged contract killing ordered by the woman’s brother, police said. Alan Hogg was shot while his wife, Nhot Suddaen, was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at their villa in the northern province of Phrae by men paid 50,000 baht (US$1,541). Their bodies were discovered yesterday morning in graves 2m deep on their own land, Colonel Manas Kerdsukho, police commander in Phrae, told reporters. “The motive for the killings was a long-running internal family conflict, feuds and property,” he said.

NORTH KOREA

Trump-Kim talks to be ‘soon’

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he expected that a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be announced “pretty soon,” and that the location had yet to be determined. “Chairman Kim has been really very open and terrific, frankly. I think he wants to see something happen,” said Trump during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the UN. Moon said he brought Trump a personal message from Kim and that the North Korean leader was hoping to meet with the US president soon.

JAPAN

Baby body kept in coin locker

Tokyo police yesterday said that they had arrested a 49-year-old woman suspected of dumping a stillborn baby’s body in a coin locker, amid reports that she had moved the corpse around for as many as five years. “The suspect ... left and abandoned the body of an infant inside the locker,” near Uguisudani Station, a Tokyo police spokeswoman told reporters. According to local media, the unemployed woman confessed that she had been storing the body in lockers since suffering a stillbirth “four or five years ago.” “I panicked after I did not give birth to a living child and kept the body as I could not dispose of it,” she told investigators, according to Kyodo News.