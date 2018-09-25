Agencies

RUSSIA

Navalny detained on release

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was yesterday detained on his release from prison after serving a 30-day sentence for an unauthorized protest, his spokesperson said. “Alexei Navalny was detained outside the detention center,” Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter, adding that the politician was taken to a central Moscow police station. Yarmysh said Navalny was accused of violating a different protest law and faces up to 20 days in prison. He is due to appear in court later in the day, she said. Navalny was in jail for a month for a protest he organized on Jan. 28, violating strict laws that forbid any public event without city hall’s authorization.

GERMANY

Spy head made an adviser

Leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition on Sunday reached a deal to resolve a standoff over the future of the head of the domestic BfV spy agency, Hans-Georg Maassen. The coalition leaders agreed to make Maassen a “special adviser” at the Ministry of the Interior with responsibility for “European and international issues,” instead of deputy minister. He is to remain at his current pay level. A deputy interior minister and expert on construction issues, Social Democrat Gunther Adler, will now keep his job rather than make way for Maassen.

RUSSIA

Leak reveals spy tactics

A leak of government data about the suspects in the Salisbury, England, poisoning may provide a rare insight into how the military intelligence agency provides cover identities for its agents abroad. Investigative journalists have unearthed what appears to be a series of passports with similar numbers belonging to suspected intelligence officers, including the Salisbury suspects Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov. The passport holders include a former military attache who was expelled from Poland for espionage in 2014 and is alleged to be tied to an attempted coup in Montenegro.Other men with similar passport numbers identified by the St Petersburg-based Fontanka news site listed their address as Khoroshevskoye Shosse 76 B, the Moscow headquarters of the Main Directorate. Their travel records could be tied to recent diplomatic incidents in Europe and, in at least one case, matched the details of a foreign trip taken by President Vladimir Putin, Fontanka said.

ITALY

Artist hit with painting

A man has hit performance artist Marina Abramovic on the head with a painting at a Florence museum. Palazzo Strozzi director Arturo Galansino tweeted that Abramovic was unhurt in the attack on Sunday in the courtyard of the palazzo, which is hosting a retrospective about her. Media said the wood-framed painting is a portrait of Abramovic done by the attacker. Galansino said Abramovic, who uses her body as an art medium, wanted to ask the man why he did it.

UNITED KINGDOM

Key ring sets off alarm

A man, who on Sunday sparked an alert at the visitors’ entrance to Buckingham Palace when he was arrested for being in possession of a stun gun, just had a key ring, the Metropolitan Police said. The 38-year-old tourist from the Netherlands was detained at the palace at lunchtime after he was found with a “Taser-type device,” but was released without charge a few hours later. “Officers were satisfied that his possession of the device — which was low-powered and part of a key ring — was a genuine error on his part, and that he posed no threat,” police said.