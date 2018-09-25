Orangutans seized as Malaysia foils alleged smugglers

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

A pair of young orangutans, baby crocodiles and rare birds were among more than 400 animals rescued from a boat off Malaysia as they were being smuggled from Indonesia, officials said yesterday.

Three suspected Indonesian traffickers were arrested after customs officials thwarted the bid to transport the animals to Thailand in an operation on Friday off the Malaysian island of Langkawi.

The unusual cargo included two “frightened-looking” orangutans and dozens of baby saltwater crocodiles, Malaysian wildlife official Mohamad Zaki Rahim told reporters.

There were also about 350 sugar gliders — a type of small marsupial — cockatoos, parrots and parakeets found in boxes onboard, he said, adding that the alleged smugglers intended to sell the animals as pets.

The smugglers were seeking to transport the animals under cover of darkness in a cargo vessel from the vast, jungle-clad Indonesian island of Sumatra, through the Malacca Strait to Thailand, customs chief T. Subromaniam told the Star newspaper.

However, Malaysian customs officers received information about the boat and intercepted it, Subromaniam said.

The arrested Indonesians, who were on the vessel when it was stopped, are expected to be charged in court for breaking wildlife laws and could face up to 10 years in jail, Mohamad Zaki said.

Elizabeth John, spokeswoman for wildlife trade watchdog Traffic, said that the number and variety of animals seized showed “how tremendous the pressure is on wildlife due to demand for pets.”

Authorities in Malaysia, which is home to many rare species, regularly thwart smuggling attempts, but finding 400 animals at the same time is unusual.

In June last year, Thai authorities apprehended a Malaysian trying to smuggle two juvenile orangutans and about 60 other animals in a taxi through the country’s southern border.