Agencies

MALDIVES

Voters head to ballot box

Huge crowds yesterday flocked to closely guarded polling stations to vote in the island nation’s third multiparty presidential elections, widely seen as a referendum on its young democracy. President Yameen Abdul Gayoom and opposition candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, voted in the capital, Male, shortly after polls opened. An election-eve police raid of Solih’s main campaign office cast a pall over the vote. A police warrant cited police intelligence that Solih’s campaign office might have been used to coordinate vote-buying. The raid was the latest sign of a government crackdown against the opposition.

AUSTRALIA

Navy joins rescue mission

The Australian Defence Force yesterday joined an international mission to rescue an injured Indian sailor stranded in the Indian Ocean while competing in the round-the-world Golden Globe Race. The mast of Abhilash Tomy’s yacht Thuriya broke off on Friday when it was rolled in a storm and the yachtsman suffered what he described as a “severe back injury.” The 39-year-old Indian navy commander was “incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat” about 3,704km off Western Australia state, organizers said. Two P8 Poseidons — one from the Royal Australian Air Force and another from the Indian armed forces — yesterday flew over the yacht to inspect it, said the Maritime Safety Authority, which is coordinating the search.

JAPAN

Space capsule launched

An uncrewed space capsule was yesterday headed to the International Space Station filled with cargo including food, equipment and new batteries. It was launched at 2:52am from the Tanegashima Space Center after a two-week delay caused by bad weather and a mechanical problem. The supply ship is a 9m-long cylinder that is to be retrieved by the space station’s robotic arm. It is named Kounotori, which means white stork. The 5.5 tonnes of cargo includes racks and equipment for experiments and an experimental re-entry capsule to try to demonstrate a novel technology to bring back samples from the space station.

SINGAPORE

PM warns against scam

Bitcoin fraudsters are misusing the names of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam to tout investments, prompting a warning from Lee. “Scammers have used DPM Tharman’s and my name to solicit Bitcoin investments,” Lee said in a tweet on Saturday evening. “Don’t believe everything you see on the Internet!” Two fraudulent Web sites trumpeting get-rich-quick bitcoin schemes used fabricated comments attributed to Shanmugaratnam, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said last week.

AUSTRALIA

Sharks killed after attacks

Four large sharks have been killed after a woman and a girl were attacked at a popular Great Barrier Reef tourist spot. Both victims — one of them just 12 years old — were still in hospital yesterday after being mauled in separate incidents just a day apart last week at the Whitsunday Islands. Drum lines, which use baited hooks to catch the predators, ensnared four tiger sharks — one 3.3m long and the others each in excess of 2m — a Fisheries Queensland spokesman said. “While sharks of this size are potentially very dangerous to humans, it is unclear if they were responsible for injuries caused to two swimmers this week,” he said.

FRANCE

Macron loses more support

President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity fell further this month, a poll showed yesterday. Only 29 percent of those surveyed this month said they were satisfied with Macron, down from 34 percent last month and 39 percent two months ago, the Ifop poll for Le Journal du Dimanche found. The poll was conducted on Sept. 14 to Saturday, with a sample of 1,964 people.