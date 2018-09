Swiss vote on plebiscites to improve food quality

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland

Swiss voters were yesterday deciding on two separate proposals aimed at protecting Swiss farmers more and ensuring that food from both domestic and foreign farmers and producers is healthier, more environmentally sound and animal-friendly.

Yet polls show costs concerns, government opposition and other factors have dented public support for the proposals, the latest referendum in Switzerland’s form of direct democracy that gives voters a say on matters of high public interest.

Another proposal, which polls have shown to be popular, would require the government to do more to improve bicycle lanes and other infrastructure across the country.

The “Fair-Food Initiative” would require the Swiss government to promote environmentally sound, animal-friendly and fairly produced food, and could require Swiss inspectors to travel abroad to conduct compliance checks.

It would seek to ban from import livestock and animal products that come from large, industrial-size facilities. It promotes seasonal and locally-grown produce and requires an even more detailed listing of ingredients on food packaging, among other things.

Supporters say the idea is partly designed to help reduce waste: One-third of all food ends up being thrown away, mostly due to expiry of freshness or to elimination of badly-shaped produce.

The Swiss executive branch and parliament support the concept, but say existing legislation already heads in the right direction. They say Sunday’s proposal could limit choices, raise prices and jeopardize Swiss commercial pacts with trading partners.

Proponents of a separate “Food Sovereignty” initiative wants to underpin farmers’ salaries and ensure that imported foodstuffs meet Swiss standards.

It would ensure “fair” prices for Swiss produce and require that imported food respect Swiss regulations, and if not, face possible import bans or levies.

A referendum in the northeastern St Gallen is expected to usher in a “burqa ban,” making it the second canton to prohibit all face-covering garments in public spaces.

The canton’s parliament last year approved a law banning face coverings, but two parties demanded a referendum on the issue.

Additional reporting by AFP