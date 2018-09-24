Pro-Turkey Syria rebels cautiously accept Idlib deal

AFP, BEIRUT

Pro-Turkey rebels have cautiously accepted a Moscow-Ankara deal to prevent a Russia-backed regime attack on Syria’s last major opposition bastion of Idlib, while a small extremist group has rejected it.

However, the dominant force in the northwestern region bordering Turkey, the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) alliance led by extremists from Syria’s former al-Qaeda affiliate, had still not responded as of yesterday.

Late on Saturday, the National Liberation Front (NLF) rebel alliance in a statement accepted the deal reached on Monday last week for Idlib, but said they remained on their guard.

They announced “our full cooperation with our Turkish ally in helping to make a success their efforts to spare civilians from the afflictions of war.”

“But we will stay alert to any betrayal by the Russians, the regime or the Iranians,” the NLF said, fearing the agreement to be “temporary.”

“We will not abandon our weapons, our land or our revolution” against the Russia and Iran-backed forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the rebels said.

Also on Saturday, in a statement circulated on social media, the al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen rejected the agreement reached in the Russian resort of Sochi.

“We at the Hurras al-Deen organization again announce our rejection of these conspiracies,” it said.

The agreement provides for a U-shaped buffer zone 15km to 20km wide to be set up around Idlib.

Under the deal, all factions in the planned demilitarized zone must hand over their heavy weapons by Oct. 10 and radical groups must withdraw by Oct. 15.

Both the extremist Hurras al-Deen and NLF rebels are present inside the planned buffer area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The HTS’ propaganda agency Ebaa has cast doubt on Turkey’s motivations.

HTS leader Abu Mohamed al-Jolani last month warned opposition factions against handing over their weapons.