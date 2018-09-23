Agencies

CANADA

Tornado injures, cuts power

A tornado on Friday struck near Ottawa, injuring dozens as homes were damaged, cars flipped and more than 130,000 people left without power, local media said.

Gusts reached about 190kph, with the city of Gatineau taking the brunt, meteorologists said. About 30 people were injured, five seriously, Ottawa emergency services official Anthony Di Monte told reporters. HydroQuebec reported that more than 130,000 customers were without power in the Ottawa area on Friday evening. Winds eased by the time they reached greater Montreal, which was hit by heavy rains, but escaped major damage.

Female ministers meet

Female foreign ministers from around the world on Friday opened a first-of-its-kind meeting, bringing together more than half of the world’s top female diplomats in Montreal. Women are “key to finding solutions to the political, economic and social challenges facing our societies,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said at the opening of the two-day summit. The meeting is to center on four topics: women in politics and positions of leadership; strengthening democracy; promoting peace and security; and eliminating gender-based violence. “When we are all involved in the decisionmaking process, our societies become stronger, our economies and our middle class become more prosperous and our countries safer,” Freeland said.

MEXICO

Reporter killed, 10th in 2018

El Heraldo de Chiapas said that one of its reporters was shot to death on Friday as he left his home to work on a story. Journalist Mario Gomez was attacked by two men in Yajalon, a town near the border with Guatemala, the newspaper said. Gomez is at least the 10th news worker to be killed this year. Gomez had worked for the paper for almost a decade. The area was at the epicenter of the 1994 Zapatista uprising and political violence and conflicts are frequent.

BARBADOS

Rihanna named ambassador

Rihanna is now Ambassador Rihanna, after her home nation tasked her with promoting investment and tourism. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that Rihanna — real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty — has been conferred the title of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary. While the singer would not be formally accredited to another country, Mottley said that she would be in charge of bringing investment, as well as encouraging education and tourism. “I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility,” Rihanna said in a statement.

PORTUGAL

Suspended sentence angers

Women’s rights groups are reacting angrily to a court’s suspended sentence for two men found guilty of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who had passed out drunk at a nightclub. The Women’s Alternative and Response Union on Friday said it is “revolting” that an appeals court rejected the public prosecutor’s request for prison time. A man and woman judge at the appeals court ruled that the two nightclub workers were only “half to blame” for the assault on the 26-year-old woman after a night of heavy drinking and “mutual seduction.” The ruling said no violence was used against the woman who was unconscious in the nightclub’s restrooms.