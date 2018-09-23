Facebook dating starts in Colombia

AFP, BOGOTA

Facebook on Friday said that a dating service it teased earlier this year is being rolled out in Colombia.

The social media giant chose the Latin American nation as its test lab, because Colombians are particularly avid fans of using social networks and Web sites to find partners.

The new feature, rolled out in Colombia last week, allows users to create a separate “dating” profile not visible to their network of friends, with potential matches recommended based on preferences and common interests.

The service is programmed not to link people who are already connected, and users of Facebook Dating would also be able to block people if they wish.

A basic chat service is to be available, and the site would bar strangers from sending photographs, videos or links.

About 21 million people log in to Facebook every day in Colombia, a nation of 50 million people, the company said.

“We view this as an incredible opportunity to continue helping people build relationships in meaningful ways on Facebook,” Facebook Dating product manager Nathan Sharp said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in May announced plans for the dating feature while vowing to make privacy protection the firm’s top priority.

Zuckerberg was emphatic that the focus would be on helping people find partners, not flings.