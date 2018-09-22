Trump chips away at courts’ liberal majorities

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Aided by fellow Republicans in the US Senate, US President Donald Trump is rapidly filling vacancies in US appeals courts, moving some that had liberal majorities closer to conservative control in an ideological shift that could benefit his administration.

The 13 appeals courts wield considerable power, usually providing the last word on rulings appealed from lower courts on disputes involving federal law.

Their rulings can be challenged before the US Supreme Court, but most such appeals are turned away, because the top court typically hears fewer than 100 cases annually.

Eleven of the courts handle cases from specific multistate regions and one handles cases from Washington, while another specializes in patent cases.

Presidents can reshape the federal judiciary with their appointments and seek to appoint judges who they believe share their ideological leanings. Republicans typically strive to pick conservatives, while Democrats generally aim to appoint liberals, all subject to Senate confirmation.

Although there are no guarantees that a judge will rule the way a president might like, the number of Republican and Democratic appointees is generally an indicator of an appeals court’s conservative-liberal balance.

With the Republican-led Senate rapidly considering and confirming many of his judicial nominees, Trump has already appointed 26 appeals court judges.

That is more than any other president in the first two years of a presidency, Brookings Institution visiting fellow Russell Wheeler said, but added that there are now more appellate judges in the US than in the past.

Former US president Barack Obama appointed 55 judges over eight years.

Only four of the 13 federal appeals courts have more Republican-appointed judges than Democratic selections.

The two appellate courts closest to shifting to Republican-appointed majorities are the Atlanta, Georgia-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals and the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Third US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump has made three appointments to the 11th Circuit, leaving it with a 6-6 split between Democratic and Republican appointees. The Third Circuit, to which Trump has made one appointment, now has a 7-5 Democratic-appointee majority, with two vacancies for Trump to fill.

Should further vacancies open up in those courts, Trump’s appointees would tip the ideological balance.

The ideological “flipping” of a judicial circuit, where cases typically are decided by panels of three judges, can have a direct impact on how cases are decided and new legal precedents established.

Cases before circuit courts span a wide range of issues, including hot-button topics, such as abortion, gay rights, the death penalty and voting rights, and regulatory and business disputes, employment law and the environment.

Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to appoint conservatives to the bench. So far, he has largely kept his promise.

Many of Trump’s judicial nominees have close ties to the Federalist Society conservative legal group, which organizes networking events and conferences for lawyers and law students.

Trump inherited a large number of vacancies, in part because the Senate — controlled by Republicans since 2015 — refused to act on some of Obama’s nominees.

There are 13 appeals court vacancies, six of which have pending nominees picked by Trump, according the Administrative Office of the US Courts.