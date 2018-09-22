China to outlaw foreign TV shows in prime time

Bloomberg

China on Thursday announced plans to outlaw foreign TV shows in prime time and to limit imported content in fast-growing streaming platforms.

The Chinese National Radio and Television Administration proposal would also limit air time for foreign content and cap the participation of talent from outside the country.

Under the rules, foreign content would also be limited to 30 percent of that available on streaming platforms.

The restrictions, available for public consultation until Oct. 20, also prohibit foreign talent — including writers, directors, actors and other crew — from comprising more than one-fifth of total talent in a Chinese TV drama.

In addition, the director and writer cannot both be foreigners in a TV show, and the leading actor and actress cannot both be foreigners.

The restrictions on foreign talent do not apply to films.