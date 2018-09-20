Trump rolls back Obama-era pollution rules

AP, BILLINGS, Montana

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday rolled back a rule from predecessor Barack Obana’s term that forced energy companies to capture methane — a key contributor to climate change that is released in huge amounts during drilling on US and tribal lands.

A replacement rule from the US Department of the Interior rescinds mandates for companies to reduce gas pollution, which Trump administration officials have said is already required by some states.

Within hours of the announcement, attorneys general for California and New Mexico filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to reinstate the 2016 rule.

“With this attempt to axe the Waste Prevention Rule, the Trump administration risks the air our children breathe and at taxpayers’ expense,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“We’ve sued the administration before over the illegal delay and suspension of this rule and will continue doing everything in our power to hold them accountable to our people and planet,” Becerra added.

The change by Trump could save companies as much as US$2 billion in compliance costs over the next decade. It comes a week after the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed weakening a separate methane emissions rule affecting private land and some public lands.

“We’re for clean air and water, but at the same time, we’re for reasonable regulations,” US Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt told reporters.

Erik Milito, the American Petroleum Institute’s director of upstream and industry operations, praised the move and said the oil and gas industry has been moving on its own to reduce methane emissions.

Even as natural gas production has risen 50 percent since 1990, methane emissions have dropped by 14 percent, he said.

“We want to make sure we have rules that aren’t shutting down production,” Milito said in a telephone interview.

Methane is a component of natural gas that is frequently wasted through leaks or intentional releases during drilling operations. The gas is considered a more potent contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide, although it occurs in smaller volumes.

Bernhardt and other Interior Department officials were unable to immediately say how much the new rule would affect methane emissions, but a US Bureau of Land Management analysis showed that all the reductions projected to occur under the original 2016 rule were lost with Tuesday’s change.

The prior regulation would have cut methane emissions by as much as 163,293 tonnes a year.

Emissions of potentially hazardous pollutants known as volatile organic compounds, which can cause health problems if inhaled, would have been reduced by up to 72,575 tonnes a year.

The change could also result in the loss of US$734 million in natural gas that would have been recovered over the next decade under the old rule. Those savings would have offset some of the industry’s compliance costs.

US Senator Tom Udall criticized the rollback as a “giveaway to irresponsible polluters.”

An estimated US$330 million a year in methane is wasted on federal lands, enough to power about 5 million homes.

The old rule improperly put the Bureau of Land Management in the role of regulating air quality, which should instead be done by the EPA or state agencies, Western Energy Alliance president Kathleen Sgamma said.