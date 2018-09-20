US surgeon and girlfriend had at least two victims

AFP, LOS ANGELES

An orthopedic surgeon in California who once appeared on a dating reality show and his girlfriend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, in a case that prosecutors suspect might involve hundreds of other victims.

Authorities told reporters on Tuesday that they had received dozens of leads in the probe, just hours after a news conference held to try to encourage other women to come forward.

“I am being told by investigators that their phones have been very active this afternoon,” said Michelle Van Der Linden, a spokeswoman for Orange County prosecutors.

The surgeon, 38-year-old Grant William Robicheaux, and his 31-year-old girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, were charged on Sept. 11 with rape as well as drug and weapons-related offenses in connection with two alleged assaults.

However, investigators found hundreds of videos on Robicheaux’s smartphone after he was arrested, showing women “in various states of undress, consciousness and being assaulted,” Van Der Linden said. “We’re still going through those videos.”

Robicheaux — who once appeared on the Bravo television show Online Dating Rituals of the American Male — and Riley are due to be arraigned on Oct. 25.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters that Robicheaux and Riley are believed to have worked in tandem at restaurants and bars to identify their victims and make them feel comfortable.

“We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” Rackauckas said.

The pair apparently used ecstasy, date rape drugs and cocaine to incapacitate their victims before assaulting them at Robicheaux’s home in Newport Beach, he said.