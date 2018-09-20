Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI probe

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on backing his US Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, as the judge’s accuser demanded an FBI probe into her allegations of sexual assault before testifying.

“A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions,” lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford said in a letter to the US Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

The Republican-dominated panel had invited Kavanaugh, 53, and Ford, 51, to testify publicly about her claims that he pinned her down while he was drunk when they were teenagers.

Although Ford’s letter does not indicate whether she would attend the hearing without an FBI investigation, it said that she has faced “vicious harassment and even death threats” since going public with her allegations on Sunday.

“As a result of this kind of threats, her family was forced to relocate out of their home. Her e-mail has been hacked, and she has been impersonated online,” the letter added.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to back her call for a delay.

“I agree with her 100 percent that the rushed process to hold a hearing on Monday has been unfair and is reminiscent of the treatment of Anita Hill,” US Senator Dianne Feinstein said.

She was referring to the woman who testified in 1991 against US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas when he was a nominee over workplace sexual harassment claims. Thomas ultimately won confirmation after Republicans ruthlessly smeared Hill’s character.

“A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date,” Feinstein said.

US Senator Chuck Schumer said Ford “deserves to be treated with respect and fairness by the Senate.”

Trump, who has shrugged off allegations about his own sexual improprieties, told a White House news conference that Kavanaugh has an “impeccable history in every way” and “has gone beautifully up the ladder.”

Although he repeated his full support for the planned hearings over the claims, the president also rejected calls for an FBI probe and blamed the uproar on Democratic shenanigans to cast doubt over his pick to replace retired justice Anthony Kennedy.

“I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” Trump said.

“I feel so badly for him. This is not a man who deserves this,” the president said, calling Democratic opponents who raised the issue at the last minute “lousy politicians” but “very good at obstructing.”

Trump’s vote of confidence in Kavanaugh reinforces what is becoming the latest battlefront in the polarized country ahead of the US midterm elections in November.