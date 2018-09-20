Level of brutality of Burmese army ‘hard to fathom’: UN says

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland

The Burmese army has used unfathomable levels of violence against the minority Rohingya, UN investigators said on Tuesday, calling for the military to be removed from politics and top generals to be prosecuted for genocide.

The UN report, which laid out in meticulous detail a vast array of violations committed by Myanmar’s powerful military, came just hours before an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor announced a preliminary probe into crimes against the Rohingya.

“It is hard to fathom the level of brutality of Tatmadaw operations, its total disregard for civilian life,” head of the UN fact-finding mission Marzuki Darusman told the UN Human Rights Council, referring to the nation’s military.

Burmese Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun criticized Tuesday’s report as “one-sided” and “flawed.”

The ICC’s preliminary examination could lead to a formal investigation and then possible indictments.

“I have decided to proceed to the next phase of the process and to carry out a full-fledged preliminary examination of the situation at hand,” ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

A brutal military crackdown last year forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border into Bangladesh amid accounts of arson, murder and rape at the hands of troops and vigilante mobs in mainly Buddhist Mynamar.

The Burmese army has denied nearly all wrongdoing, insisting its campaign was justified to root out Rohingya insurgents who staged deadly raids on border posts in August last year.

The UN team said the military’s tactics had been “consistently and grossly disproportionate to actual security threats,” and said that estimates that about 10,000 people were killed in the crackdown was likely a conservative figure.

It said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the atrocities were committed with the intention of destroying the stateless Rohingya, warranting the charge of “genocide.”

A shorter version of the mission’s report, published last month, had already called for Myanmar’s army chief and five other top military commanders to be prosecuted in an international court for genocide.

In his presentation, Darusman provided excruciating details of massacres in Rohingya villages in which “the men were systematically killed. Children were shot, thrown into the river or onto a fire.”

Women and girls were routinely gang raped before being locked inside burning houses.

Of those who survived, many had been severely bitten, in what appeared to be “akin to a form of branding,” he said.

Darusman said the “scale, cruelty and systematic nature [of the sexual violence] reveal beyond doubt that rape is used as a tactic of war.”

“There cannot be any democratic transition in Myanmar unless the Tatmadaw relinquishes its control of the politics, of the economy and of the constitution,” UN investigator Christopher Sidoti told reporters. “We have seen not the birth of democracy in Myanmar, regrettably, but the stillbirth.”