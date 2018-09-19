Agencies

VENEZUELA

Steak dinner sparks furor

Videos of President Nicolas Maduro feasting on a steak dinner prepared by a celebrity chef at a time many in his crisis-wracked nation are going hungry has drawn fury from opponents of the embattled socialist leader. Maduro is seen puffing on a cigar from a personalized box while he is served a steak by Nusret Gokce, a Turkish chef better known by his nickname Salt Bae. Maduro on Monday said that the meal was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that arose when he stopped over briefly in Istanbul on the way home from a visit to China, but with Venezuelans struggling to feed themselves amid hyperinflation and widespread shortages many in the opposition have taken to social media to denounce the meal as offensive.

IRAN

Traffic accident kills 19

At least 19 people were killed when a bus and a fuel tanker collided 200km south of Tehran, state television reported yesterday. The collision, which occurred at about 11:15pm on Monday, triggered a fireball that engulfed both the truck and the bus on the motorway between Kashan and Natanz. “Based on preliminary investigations, the tanker swerved to the side, hitting the bus and causing an explosion and fire which killed 19 of the passengers at the scene,” General Mohammad-Hossein Hamidi said. State television aired footage of firefighters battling the blaze as emergency crews rushed to take the wounded to nearby hospitals.

UNITED STATES

Man urinates on geyser

Yellowstone National Park officials have ticketed a man caught on video wandering close to the Old Faithful geyser, where he risked burns from the boiling-hot water that erupts every hour or so. The man’s actions between eruptions startled a crowd of a couple hundred people at the park’s most famous attraction. At one point, he lay on the ground near the gurgling hole. “A bunch of the crowd thought he was going to jump. We didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Ashley Lemanski of Harbor Beach, Michigan, who shot the video on Friday last week. The man appeared to urinate on the geyser while a park ranger repeatedly yelled at him to get to safety. Rangers caught up with him after he walked back onto boardwalks, Lemanski said.

UNITED STATES

Abandoned car shuts airport

A man who caused a busy terminal at Phoenix’s airport to shut down for hours after abandoning a rental car in a no-parking area is not facing charges. Police say the unidentified 29-year-old man received a parking notice that carries a US$52 fine and was ordered to pay a US$75 towing fee. The man left the rented vehicle in a restricted area of Terminal 4’s second level. A bomb squad was called in, the terminal was partially evacuated and three of four security checkpoints were closed. More than 300 flights were delayed and dozens canceled.

UNITED STATES

Bear gets stuck in globe

A bear cub in Wisconsin had a Winnie the Pooh moment, but it was not a honey pot that got stuck on its head. It was a hard plastic globe. Authorities on Sunday rescued the cub after a passerby spotted it near Balsam Lake with the mother bear nearby. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office used a squad car to keep the mother away while authorities and two bear hunters worked on the globe as the cub was contained in a net. Sheriff’s Sergeant Brent Waak said the thick globe resisted pliers, tin snips and pruning shears. It finally slipped off after bolt cutters were used.