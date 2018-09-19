Floods breach coal-ash pit, isolate power plant

Bloomberg

Duke Energy Corp at the weekend grappled with deadly Hurricane Florence’s aftereffects as a breach in a coal-ash landfill worsened and its Brunswick nuclear power plant declared a low-level emergency because of flooding.

While the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission declared an “unusual event” this weekend at the nuclear power plant on North Carolina’s soaked southern coast due to “site access issues,” it said there were no safety concerns.

Roads around the plant were largely impassable and supplies were being flown in to stranded workers, an engineer said.

About 50km to the north, a Duke landfill in Wilmington holding potentially toxic coal ash suffered further damage, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

Duke said about 1,500m3 of coal ash flowed from its Sutton Plant near the Cape Fear River.

While the EPA called it a second breach, the company said it was all part of the same “erosion event.”

“The next few days will be long ones as flooding continues,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a briefing on Monday.

Record-setting, still-rising floods covering much of eastern North Carolina are preventing a comprehensive assessment of Hurricane Florence’s damage.

Meanwhile, North Carolina would be dealing with the deluge for at least two weeks, US National Weather Service hydrologist Wylie Quillian said.

While a storm the size of Florence typically might cause about US$12 billion in losses, the storm could cost the region about US$22 billion, Enki Research disaster modeler Chuck Watson said.

About US$2.5 billion of the losses might be covered by private insurance, catastrophe modeler Karen Clark & Co said.

“Florence is still trying to crack the top 10 US storms, and with all the post-storm flooding might well make it,” Watson said.

Florence was expected to produce heavy rainfall through yesterday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Duke Energy, the biggest power producer in the Carolinas, was taking much of the brunt.

US Nuclear Regulatory Commission senior operations engineer Dan Bacon said he had been sent to the company’s Brunswick plant and gotten stuck along with Duke workers.

On Monday, provisions were brought in by two helicopters, he said.

“I had pancakes, and bacon and eggs and sausage that was cooked for breakfast,” Bacon said.

“People have been sleeping in cots in different office areas, conference rooms, places that aren’t directly in the power plant. Spirits have been generally good, as far as I can tell,” he said.

The coal ash, a pollutant that has become a major issue in the state after previous spills, was a more sensitive concern.

Duke Energy on Sunday said that the release at a closed plant — enough to fill about two-thirds of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and which can carry arsenic, mercury, lead and selenium — was contained and poses no imminent threat.

Frank Holleman, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said that after the storm, the state must ensure that Duke Energy makes the landfill able to withstand floods and hurricanes.

“Duke Energy certainly should not be allowed to continue to dispose of millions of tonnes of coal ash in unlined pits beside rivers in North Carolina, when it has not adequately designed or maintained a modern landfill,” he said in an e-mail.