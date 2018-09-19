US slashes refugees ceiling to 30,000

AP, WASHINGTON

The US is to slash the number of refugees it accepts for a second straight year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, insisting amid criticism from human rights groups that the nation is still committed to providing sanctuary to people fleeing the world’s danger zones.

Up to 30,000 refugees are to be allowed into the nation next year, down from a cap of 45,000 this year.

It is the lowest ceiling since the program began in 1980.

The announcement comes despite calls from global humanitarian groups that this year’s cap of 45,000 was too low.

Pompeo sought to head off potential criticism of the reduction by noting that the US would process more than 280,000 asylum claims in addition to more than 800,000 already inside the nation who are awaiting a resolution of their claims.

“These expansive figures continue the United States’ long-standing record as the most generous nation in the world when it comes to protection-based immigration and assistance,” Pompeo said.

The 30,000 cap is the maximum number of refugees the US is willing to admit during the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1.

The actual number allowed in could be lower.

So far this year, the US has only admitted 20,918 refugees for the fiscal year set to end in two weeks, according to US Department of State records.

Former US president Barack Obama raised the ceiling to 110,000 last year, but the pace slowed dramatically after US President Donald Trump took office and issued an executive order addressing refugees.

In 2016, the last full year of the Obama administration, the US welcomed nearly 85,000 refugees.

Pompeo said the lower ceiling reflected a commitment to aiding families forced to flee their homes by war, persecution or natural disasters, while “prioritizing the safety and well-being of the American people.”

He cited the case of an Iraqi refugee who was arrested in California for killing a police officer in his homeland while fighting for the Islamic State group.

“This year’s proposed refugee ceiling must be considered in the context of the many other forms of protection and assistance offered by the United States,” he said, citing US contributions to foreign aid and other forms of humanitarian assistance.

Amnesty International accused the Trump administration of “abandoning” refugees.

“This is the lowest goal in the history of the program and compounded by this administration’s history of creating road block after road block for refugees to arrive, this must be perceived as an all-out attack against our country’s ability to resettle refugees both now and in the future,” Amnesty International’s Ryan Mace said.

Worldwide, there were about 25.4 million refugees last year, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, with many more people internally displaced within their home nations.

Most aid groups and governments advocate resettlement as a last resort, preferring to allow refugees to return to their homes if conditions improve, rather than permanently moving to another nation.

During the ceiling announcement, Pompeo advocated US efforts “to end conflicts that drive displacement in the first place and to target the application of foreign aid in a smarter way.”