Leaders of two Koreas start summit

AFP, SEOUL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday drove together through the streets of Pyongyang, past thousands of cheering citizens before opening a summit where Moon seeks to reboot stalled denuclearization talks between his hosts and the US.

Kim and Moon embraced at Pyongyang International Airport — where the North Korean leader had supervised missile launches last year as tensions mounted.

The North’s unique brand of choreographed mass adulation was on full display as hundreds of people waved North Korean flags and another depicting an undivided peninsula — while the South’s own emblem was only visible on Moon’s Boeing 747 aircraft.

Thousands of residents, holding bouquets and chanting in unison “Reunification of the country” lined the streets as Kim and Moon rode through the city in an open-topped vehicle, passing the Kumsusan Palace where Kim’s predecessors — his father and grandfather — lie in state.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said the summit “will offer an important opportunity in further accelerating the development of inter-Korean relations that is making a new history.”

Moon is on a three-day trip, following in the footsteps of his predecessors Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and mentor Roh Moo-hyun in 2007.

The first visit by a South Korean president to Pyongyang in a decade is also the two leaders’ third meeting this year after previous summits in April and May in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

Moon has been instrumental in brokering the diplomatic thaw that saw a historic summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, where the North Korean leader backed the denuclearization of the peninsula.

However, no details were agreed, and Washington and Pyongyang have sparred since over what that means and how it will be achieved.

The US is pressing for the North’s “final, fully verified denuclearization,” while Pyongyang wants a formal declaration that the 1950-1953 Korean War is over and has condemned “gangster-like” demands for it to give up its weapons unilaterally.

A commentary in the Rodong Sinmun, the mouthpiece of the North’s ruling party, yesterday repeated the criticism, saying Washington was “totally to blame” for the deadlock.

“The US is stubbornly insisting on the theory of ‘dismantlement of nukes first,’” it added.

With Seoul and Washington moving at increasingly different speeds in their approaches to Pyongyang, Kim is looking to secure more Southern-funded projects in the North to tie the two tracks closer together in order to reduce the threat of a devastating conflict on the peninsula.

Moon is to hold at least two rounds of talks with Kim and try to convince him to carry out substantive steps toward disarmament that he can present to Trump, whom he is due to meet later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“If this visit somehow leads to the resumption of the US-North Korea talks, it would be significant enough in itself,” Moon was quoted as saying before departure.

However, analysts played down expectations.

The meeting “will probably generate rosy headlines, but do little to accelerate efforts to denuclearize North Korea,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

Kim would push for enhanced North-South cooperation, “especially in areas that promise economic benefits for the North,” it added.