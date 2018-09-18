Agencies

SAUDI ARABIA

Peace accord signed

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed a peace agreement in Jeddah, Eritrean Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel said. The two leaders signed the accord in the presence of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres, Gebremeskel tweeted on Sunday. “This agreement is a materialization of extensive Saudi back-channel diplomacy to maintain stability and development in one of the world’s most strategic locations,” King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Secretary-General Saud al-Sarhan said by e-mail from Riyadh.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

New policy on expats

The country is to allow foreigners to obtain long-term residency visas after they retire, in a major policy shift as the government of the seven-state federation looks to bolster economic growth. The new law, which goes into effect next year, includes the following provisions: The extended residency visas would apply to retirees over the age of 55 and run for a period of five years, with the possibility of renewal. Qualifications include having an investment in a property worth 2 million dirhams (US$544,500), or savings of no less than 1 million dirhams or an active income of no less than 20,000 dirhams a month.

ISRAEL

US professor released

The country has released a US law professor detained for allegedly trying to block troops in a West Bank village slated for demolition. Frank Romano, 66, was detained on Friday in the embattled village of Khan al-Ahmar, along with two Palestinian activists. Witnesses said that Romano stood in front of heavy equipment being used to clear barriers that had been set up to slow demolition. Activists said he began a hunger strike while in detention. Gaby Lasky, Romano’s lawyer, said a court ordered his release on Sunday. She said he was freed early yesterday after police decided not to appeal the decision. Upon his release, Romano returned to the village and said: “I can continue the struggle with you.”

UNITED STATES

McCartney tops US charts

Paul McCartney is back on the top of the charts, on Sunday earning his first solo No. 1 album in the US in 36 years. Egypt Station — a confident 16-track album in which McCartney experiments with a younger rock feel in addition to his classic Beatles sound — marked the first time that he has ever debuted as a solo artist on top of the benchmark US Billboard chart. The English legend — who at 76 retains a hectic touring schedule — spared no promotional effort for the album, appearing on US late-night shows and livestreaming an invite-only concert inside New York’s Grand Central Station.

VENEZUELA

Firemen jailed over parody

Two firemen who made a viral video portraying President Nicolas Maduro as a donkey were jailed on Sunday pending trial on charges of inciting hate and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, rights groups said. Opponents of the leftist Maduro have long dubbed him “Maburro” in a play on the Spanish word for donkey, “burro.” In the video, one fireman leads a donkey through a Merida fire station while another talks to the animal as if he is guiding the president on one of his many official visits shown on state television.

THAILAND

New party founder indicted

Police yesterday charged the founder and two members of a new political party opposed to military rule with violating a computer crime law, an offense that could result in a five-year jail sentence, a fine of 100,000 baht (US$3,062.79) or both. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 39, founder of the Future Forward Party, and two senior members were charged under the Computer Crimes Act, after reporting to a Bangkok police station, where they were questioned and fingerprinted. They are accused of giving false information in a June 29 speech by Thanathorn that was posted on Facebook. Thanatorn, an auto parts billionaire and newcomer to the political scene, said he and his colleagues rejected the charges. Police said they would forward the case to the attorney general within four months.