Guatemalan court backs UN anti-graft chairman

AP, GUATEMALA CITY

In a blunt rebuke to Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, the country’s Constitutional Court ordered that the head of a UN-backed anti-corruption commission be let back in the country two weeks after Morales barred him as he moved to defang the investigative body.

The unanimous ruling late on Sunday by the court’s five magistrates marked the second time in as many years that the court has reversed Morales’ efforts to keep Ivan Velasquez out of Guatemala.

The commission’s chairman has pressed a number of high-profile graft investigations, including one pending against Morales himself.

There was no immediate public reaction from the Guatemalan president.

His spokesman, Alfredo Brito, did not respond to telephone calls on Sunday night seeking comment.

Morales late last month announced that he would not renew the mandate of the commission for another two-year term, effectively giving it a year to wind down and end its activities.

A few days later, the Guatemalan president said that Velasquez, a Colombian national who was in Washington at the time, would be prohibited from re-entering this Central American nation.

Morales called him “a person who attacks order and public security in the country.”

Morales’ order touched off public protests in support of the body and multiple appeals were promptly filed with the Constitutional Court.

In issuing its decision, the court said its ruling must be obeyed and cannot be appealed.

Morales earlier this month said that he was “not obligated to obey illegal rulings,” which observers interpreted as a clear allusion to the court’s previous checks on his actions.

Last year, Morales had declared Velasquez persona non grata and tried to have him expelled from Guatemala, but that move was blocked by the Constitutional Court.

Among the investigations that the commission, known as CICIG for its initials in Spanish, has brought in Guatemala was one that led to the resignation and jailing of former Guatemalan president Otto Perez Molina and his vice president.