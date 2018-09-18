Rivers rise in US under storm Florence

AP, WILMINGTON, North Carolina

With Wilmington cut off from the rest of North Carolina by still-rising floodwaters from Tropical Depression Florence, officials planned to airlift food and water to a city of nearly 120,000 people as rescuers elsewhere pulled inland residents from homes threatened by swollen rivers.

The spreading disaster on Sunday claimed additional lives, with at least 17 people confirmed dead, and the US’ top emergency official said other states were in its path this week.

“Not only are you going to see more impact across North Carolina ... but we’re also anticipating you are about to see a lot of damage going through West Virginia, all the way up to Ohio as the system exits out,” Brock Long of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Fox News on Sunday.

In Wilmington, North Carolina’s eighth-largest city, residents waited for hours outside stores and restaurants for basic necessities like water. Police guarded the door of one store and only 10 people were allowed inside at a time.

County commission chairman Woody White said officials were planning for food and water to be flown into the coastal city.

“Our roads are flooded,” he said. “There is no access to Wilmington.”

About 115km from the coast, residents near the Lumber River stepped from their homes directly into boats floating in their front yards; river forecasts showed the scene could be repeated in towns as far as 400km inland as waters rise for days.

Downgraded to a tropical depression, Florence was still massive. Radar showed parts of the sprawling storm over six states, with North and South Carolina in the bull’s-eye.

In North Carolina, fears of what could be the worst flooding in the state’s history led officials to order tens of thousands to evacuate, though it was not clear how many had fled or even could.

US President Donald Trump said that federal emergency workers, first responders and law enforcement officials were “working really hard.”

As the storm “begins to finally recede, they will kick into an even higher gear. Very Professional!” he said in a tweet.

The storm’s death toll climbed to 17 when authorities said a three-month-old child was killed when a tree fell on a mobile home in North Carolina.

Three people died in weather-related traffic accidents, officials said.

Victor Merlos was overjoyed to find a store open for business in Wilmington, as he had about 20 relatives staying at his apartment, which still had power.

He spent more than US$500 on cereal, eggs, soft drinks and other necessities, plus beer.

“I have everything I need for my whole family,” Merlos said.

Nearby, a Waffle House restaurant limited breakfast customers to one biscuit and one drink, all take-out, with the price of US$2 per item.

Kenneth Campbell had donned waterproof waders intending to check out his home in Lumberton, but he did not bother when he saw the US Coast Guard and murky waters in his neighborhood.

“I’m not going to waste my time. I already know,” he said.

As rivers swelled, state regulators and environmental groups were monitoring the threat from gigantic hog and poultry farms in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

The industrial-scale farms contain vast pits of animal feces and urine that can pose a significant pollution threat if they are breached or inundated by floodwaters.

In past hurricanes, flooding at dozens of farms also left hundreds of thousands of dead hogs, chickens and other decomposing livestock bobbing in floodwaters.