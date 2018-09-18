Poorly armed, underpaid police demand reforms

Reuters, GHAZNI and KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s poorly armed and underpaid police are usually on the frontlines against Taliban militants and they lost 90 men defending the strategic city of Ghazni last month, underlining chronic weaknesses that are likely to face further tests.

The four days of intense fighting in Ghazni have highlighted problems, including resentment of the regular military, that are increasing as the insurgents step up pressure to disrupt parliamentary elections next month.

Dozens of policemen have been killed since the Ghazni fighting as the Taliban have attacked northern cities and districts, including Sar-e Pul, Baghlan and Samangan. In Kunduz Province, 15 police personnel were killed in one incident last week.

“We fight for our country, but we don’t get the benefits and respect given to a soldier,” Ghazni policeman Mohammad Zaman said, reflecting the long-standing resentment that has hampered coordination among security forces.

“We suffered a lot of casualties and many policemen were killed, but the government has paid no attention to us. We haven’t even been paid yet,” he said.

Though generally less well paid and equipped than their army colleagues, Afghan police forces have been on the frontline of the insurgency for years, sitting in exposed checkpoints where they bear the brunt of the fighting and suffer heavy casualties.

A Pentagon report from March put the actual strength of the Afghan National Police at 129,156 out of a combined security force of 313,728 that was 11 percent below its authorized strength of 352,000.

Under a plan launched last year, the Afghan Border Police and the Afghan National Civil Order Police are being transferred to the Ministry of Defense in a move intended to free up other police units for more traditional law enforcement.

However, progress has been slow. According to the Pentagon report, there had been “no significant change” in the role of the police despite the transfer.

VULNERABLE

An Afghan Ministry of the Interior report produced after the Taliban briefly overran Ghazni last month found that for over 28 hours policemen fought alone before the army launched counterinsurgency operations.

“The Afghan National Police acted swiftly, but they were defeated because they are not trained to fight the Taliban. It was found that some policemen were scared and ran away to neighboring villages,” the report said.

With the Taliban in control of large areas of the countryside and pressing attacks on provincial cities, the role of the police is likely to increase as the insurgents step up attempts to disrupt next month’s parliamentary elections.

About 50,000 police are undergoing training to protect thousands of polling stations, many in remote districts across the country, but the heavy losses have dented morale, Ghazni police spokesman Ahmad Khan said.

“It is the army’s duty to fight against the Taliban and we [police] have our own duty, but we fought to save Ghazni, we are doing what exactly the army does,” Khan said.

“We want to know why was the Afghan army late when we were being attacked from all sides. We are forced to fight alone and complete other duties,” he said.

Foreign donors, notably the US, which are expected to allocate US$766 million this year for the Afghan National Police, have long pushed for reforms, including improving pay, getting rid of corrupt leaders and weeding out non-existent “ghost” police from the rolls.