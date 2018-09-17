Agencies

INDIA

Police hunt girl’s rapists

Police on Saturday were hunting for three men who allegedly drugged, kidnapped and raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to a test-preparation course in northern India. The 19-year-old victim was in stable condition in a hospital in Haryana state following the attack earlier in the week, police officer Ashwini Kumar said. The Press Trust of India news agency quoted the girl’s father as saying that she named three suspects who abducted her from a bus stop on Wednesday, but believed that eight to 10 people could have been in the village home where she was raped. The suspects were believed to be from the victim’s village and were known to her, Indian media reported.

BURKINA FASO

Eight killed in twin attacks

At least eight civilians have been killed in twin attacks in the east, where militants have been gaining ground over the past few months, authorities said on Saturday. “Two terror attacks were carried out in the villages of Diabiga and Kompienbiga” overnight in eastern Kompienga Province, the region’s governor said in a statement. One of the attacks targeted the home of a religious leader, who was killed along with four other people, a security source said. Meanwhile, three people belonging to the same family were killed and another two injured by suspected militants on mopeds, another security source said.

JAPAN

Murakami begs off prize

Japanese author Haruki Murakami has asked for the withdrawal of his nomination for an alternative to the Nobel Prize in Literature, which was postponed this year over a sexual misconduct scandal, saying that he wanted to concentrate on his writing. One of Japan’s most successful literary exports, Murakami’s Nobel prospects are the subject of intense annual scrutiny in his home country. Murakami expressed gratitude at the nomination, but said he wanted to “concentrate on writing, away from media attention,” the organizers of the New Academy Prize in Literature said while announcing his withdrawal on Facebook. The replacement award was set up by Swedish cultural figures after this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed following a scandal at the Swedish Academy.

BHUTAN

Prime minister loses in polls

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay yesterday conceded defeat, after the ruling party was knocked out in the first round of the nation’s third-ever election. Tobgay was seeking a second term in the poll, but fell short of two rival parties, which are to contest a runoff on Oct. 18. The Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) party, which won Bhutan’s first election when it transitioned to democracy in 2008, attracted nearly 93,000 votes, narrowly beating the Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) party, election officials said. “I congratulate DNT and DPT and their candidates [on] their outstanding performance,” Tobgay said on Twitter.

HAITI

Senate approves policies

The Haitian Senate on Saturday approved the new government’s general policies, a necessary first step before it can begin functioning, two months after the prime minister was forced to resign after attempting to impose unpopular austerity measures. Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant, who took office last month, listened to the doubts expressed by lawmakers angry at ministers suspected of tax evasion, before managing to obtain support of 21 of 28 senators.