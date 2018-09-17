Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

AP, WELLFLEET, Massachusetts

A man was on Saturday bitten by a shark in the water off a Cape Cod beach and died later at a hospital, becoming Massachusetts’ first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years.

The man, identified by Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore as 26-year-old Arthur Medici of Revere, Massachusetts, was attacked about noon off Newcomb Hollow Beach, police said.

Joe Booth, a local fisherman and surfer, said he was on shore when he saw the man and his friend boogie boarding when the attack happened.

He said he saw the man aggressively kick something behind him and a flicker of a tail from the water.

He realized what was happening when the friend came ashore dragging his injured friend, Booth said.

“I was that guy on the beach screaming, ‘Shark, shark,’” he said. “It was like right out of that movie Jaws. This has turned into Amity Island real quick out here.”

Others on the beach attempted to make a tourniquet while others frantically called 911, he added.

Hayley Williamson, a Cape Cod resident and former lifeguard who was on the beach at the time, was in disbelief after the man was rushed into an ambulance.

“We’ve been surfing all morning right here and they were just further down,” she said of the two boogie boarders. “Right spot, wrong time, I guess.”

Life-saving measures were attempted on the beach before the man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where he was pronounced dead, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

The beach on the side of the cape facing the Atlantic Ocean has been closed to swimming.

The family of the victim was notified of the death, Procopio said.

It was the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936 and the second shark attack this season.

A 61-year-old New York man was severely injured on Aug. 15 after fighting off a shark off Truro, about 6.4km north of Saturday’s attack. He is recovering in a Boston hospital.

“Today is just keeping everyone out of water,” Wellfleet Police Lieutenant Michael Hurley said. “There’ll be a determination later about what the town wants to do with the beaches going forward.”

Beachgoers said the Wellfleet beach is popular with surfers, and with sunny skies and warm temperatures on Saturday it was busy, even though the summer season was over and lifeguards were no longer on watch.

There have been frequent shark sightings this summer along the outer Cape, often leading to beach closings.

The US National Park Service, which manages many of the beaches, said it had closed beaches for at least an hour about 25 times by the end of last month, more than double the annual average.

A Cape Cod politician said officials who did not take more aggressive action against sharks bore some responsibility for the fatal attack.

Barnstable County Commissioner Ron Beaty said he had warned something like this could happen and called for measures to reduce the number of white sharks.

“It is my personal belief that the responsibility for this horrible shark attack rests squarely upon the shoulders of the aforementioned officials for their utter lack of attention and inaction regarding the growing shark problem on Cape Cod of the last few years,” he said.

The state’s last shark attack fatality was on July 25, 1936, when 16-year-old Joseph Troy Jr was bitten in waters off Mattapoisett.