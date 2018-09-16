Malaysian PM supports Anwar’s return to politics

AP, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday said he endorsed a move by his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim, to contest a by-election to return as a lawmaker, and reiterated that he would keep his word to hand over power to Anwar.

In May, Anwar and Mahathir put aside their 20-year-old political feud to help their alliance win elections that led to the first change of power since independence from Britain in 1957.

Anwar, who was convicted in 2015 on sodomy charges, could not take part in the elections, but their four-party alliance agreed that Mahathir would be prime minister and then hand over the reins to Anwar. Anwar, 70, was freed and pardoned by the king shortly after the polls.

Anwar plans to contest a by-election in a southern coastal town after a lawmaker from his party resigned earlier this week to make way for his comeback. The Election Commission would set a date for the vote, which must be held within two months.

“The understanding ... is that immediately after the pardon, I should enter the race,” Anwar told reporters earlier on Friday.

“I waited four months and I think it is also important for me to start connecting” with lawmakers and focus on parliamentary reforms, he said.

Mahathir “will continue leading the nation and I will give full support,” Anwar said.

Mahathir, who is the world’s oldest elected leader at 93, separately said it was Anwar’s right to contest the election, adding that he would not campaign in person for Anwar, but “will endorse his candidacy.”