Bhutan seeks more happiness in third election ever

AFP, NEW DELHI

Voters in Bhutan, “Land of the Thunder Dragon,” yesterday went to the polls in the first round of only the third election in the small Himalayan nation wedged between rivals India and China.

The two parties with the most votes would contest a runoff on Oct. 18, with Harvard-educated Tshering Tobgay, 52, hoping for a second consecutive term as prime minister.

However, Tshering Tobgay’s People’s Democratic Party faces a tough challenge from the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa, winner of Bhutan’s first election in 2008, and two other parties.

The 800,000 inhabitants of Switzerland-sized Bhutan got TVs in 1999 and democracy arrived only in 2008 when its “dragon kings” ceded absolute power.

However, it has tried to shield itself from the downsides of modernization, striving for Gross National Happiness, being carbon-negative and keeping tourist numbers down with a daily fee of US$250 per visitor in the peak season.

Opinion polls are banned and analysts are few, but an observer said that the People’s Democratic Party had an edge thanks to its handling of the economy, with growth strong and unemployment low.

Corruption, rural poverty, youth unemployment and the prevalence of criminal gangs remain challenges.

“I think the core issues this year are the same as in 2013 and 2008 — the economy, rural development, infrastructure and, to some extent, tourism,” said Tenzing Lamsang, editor of The Bhutanese daily.

Bhutan is heavily dependent on its neighbor India for aid, infrastructure investments, imports and as an export market, in particular for electricity that it generates using hydroelectric power.

During the last election campaign in 2013, India abruptly withdrew subsidies for kerosene and cooking gas imports, in what was seen as an attempt to ensure a change of government.

India is unhappy about China’s growing influence in Bhutan. Last year, India and China became embroiled in a military standoff over Doklam, a plateau high in the Himalayas that is claimed by both China and Bhutan.

India itself does not claim the territory, but has a military presence in Bhutan. It stepped in to prevent Chinese border guards from building a road there, prompting Beijing to accuse it of trespassing on Chinese soil.