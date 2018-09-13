Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Troops to guard APEC summit

The government has deployed special forces to Papua New Guinea as part of a large-scale security operation for the APEC summit in Port Moresby in November. Defense officials said forces were deployed at the request of the Papua New Guinea government. Port Moresby is rated one of the world’s most dangerous cities. Canberra’s contributions range from cutting-edge cybersecurity to fire engines and new jet skis for Port Moresby police. The Australian Broadcasting Corp quoted an unnamed special forces commander as saying: “We have Australian Army and Australian Special Forces assisting the PNGDF [Papua New Guinea Defense Force], making sure the counter-terrorism provision of services is first class.”

CHINA

Small farmers ignore virus

Even after 14 outbreaks of African swine fever across the country in just over a month, pig farmer Wang Wu does not believe the threat to his livelihood is real. “I heard about the African swine fever thing, but then people said it was just rumor,” said Wang, who raises about 60 pigs in a village in Heilongjiang Province. The farmer’s lack of awareness of the virus highlights the scale of the challenge Beijing faces in controlling the highly contagious disease. While industrialized pig producers have locked down their farms, many small pig farmers have done nothing. “You have to know what the risks are,” said an animal health expert at one of the biggest pig producers. “If a small farmer isn’t aware, he can’t manage those risks.”

JAPAN

Abe to arrange China visit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking in Vladivostok after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), yesterday said they had agreed to work toward a visit by him to China next month, the latest sign of warming ties between the rivals. “In response to China’s gracious invitation, I intend to visit China this year, the year in which we commemorate the 40th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China,” Abe told the forum later.

JAPAN

Rats feared as market closes

Tens of thousands of rats are expected to scurry loose when the world-famous Tsukiji fish market closes next month. The 23 hectare market near Tokyo’s swanky Ginza district is home to “not thousands but tens of thousands” of rats, attracted by fish offcuts and the market’s maze of sewers, rat expert Tatsuo Yabe said. After a fabled 83-year history, the world’s biggest fish market is to move to a brand-new facility about 2.3km away on the waterfront. “The rats will likely start moving en masse once they notice something unusual,” said the Tokyo government official in charge of the anti-rat operation.

BRAZIL

Whale sanctuary voted down

A proposal to create a whale sanctuary in the South Atlantic was defeated on Tuesday at a meeting of the International Whaling Commission, amid a clash between nations that think whales can be hunted sustainably and others that want more conservation measures. Opponents of the plan said the science did not support the case for a sanctuary, adding that it was not necessary because there is not any commercial whaling occurring in the South Atlantic. The measure received support from 39 countries with 25 opposed — falling short of the three-quarters majority to pass.